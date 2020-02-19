2021 Chevrolet Equinox: Mid-cycle refresh continues crossover’s regimen of incremental improvements

Dan Wiese Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus. Follow Dan Wiese Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Chevrolet is in the process of retiring a host of passenger cars, Cruze, Volt, Impala and Camaro among them. It’s a move that fans of traditional automobiles might think takes a lot of crust, but GM’s bowtie division is well aware of which models make the dough.

Among Chevy’s most successful chefs is the compact Equinox crossover. Having sold 346,048 copies in calendar year 2019, Equinox is Chevy’s best-selling vehicle among Chevrolet vehicles that are not named Silverado.

So, after introducing an all-new Equinox for the 2018 model year, Chevy has been incrementally improving it ever since, with such upgrades as 2019’s adaptive cruise control, expanded availability of active safety features and upgraded infotainment interface, and, in 2020, the offering of the street-smart Midnight Edition on LT trims. The 2021 model, which was just unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show, shows Equinox’s most radical overhaul yet.

Still available in the familiar L, SL, LT and Premier trims, Equinox for 2021 enhances its top-of-the-line Premier edition while adding a sporty new RS to the family.

Already tony, Premier goes farther uptown in 2021 with a chrome-insert gloss-black grille, LED headlamps and taillights, 19-inch machine-faced wheels, an illuminated logo that emanates from the tailgate at appropriate times and, inside, “French stitching” (oooh, la la) on upholstered surfaces.

Regarding the sportier RS, it -- alas -- offers no performance upgrades but does walk the walk with street-cred styling cues, all done in black, that include 19-inch wheels, bowtie logos, badging, side rails and grille, not to mention quad tailpipe tips in back. Inside, RS shows -- you guessed it -- a black interior, but that ebony treatment is contrasted with eye-catching red stitching.