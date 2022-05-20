 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of STLtoday.com had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

Chevy Bel Air Sport Sedans are a rarity at shows

  • 0
Chevy Bel Air Sport Sedan

Once again, I just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and this beautiful four-door Bel Air, all decked out in a warm golden shade, was calling my name.

Go to just about any local car show or cruise in Anywhere, USA, and you’ll see at least one or more 1957 Chevys. They are very popular among ‘50s car collectors and admirers. Most, if not all, will be top-of-the-line Bel Air models with their distinctive bright trim on the rear fender between the two silver bands making up the ‘sweep spear’. Nine out of 10 times, they will be decked out in Matador Red, India Ivory or Onyx Black... and again most of the time they will be a two-door hardtop or convertible. So, right off the bat, the ‘57 Bel Air I’m reviewing today is unique because it is none of the above.

I saw the car at Old School Automotive in Fairview Heights, where shop owner David Crown gave me the contact information for the owner of the car, Tim Clay.

Back in 2013, Tim’s wife Judy decided she was going to get him something special to celebrate an upcoming wedding anniversary. Knowing that her husband had a penchant for 1957 Chevrolets, she began searching the web to see what she could find. Her search resulted in finding the car you see featured on this page.

People are also reading…

Tim had the car professionally repainted by Eagle Auto Body in Hannibal, Missouri, but did much of the mechanical upgrades himself.

The base price of a traditional 1957 Bel Air four-door sedan was $2,290 and the four-door Sports Sedan hardtop could be had for an additional $74! One would have expected that more folks would opt for the open-air driving of the latter, but the sedan outsold the Sports Sedan by nearly two to one. That $74 equals just under a grand in today’s economy, so it was nothing to ‘sniff’ at.

A broad selection of appearance, convenience and safety options were offered for the 1957 Chevy lineup including power brakes ($38); power steering ($70); Powerglide and Turboglide automatic transmissions ($188 and $231 respectively); power windows; tissue dispenser; chrome door handle guards (shown on Tim’s car); back-up lights; manual, push-button and signal-seeking radios (that’s AM only of course), whitewall tires and a great deal more.

If you happen to see a 1957 Chevrolet station wagon for sale, let me know. Tim is looking for one. I suppose another anniversary is rolling around the corner!

More photos

1 of 8
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

Tri-Power Trivia

1. What were the two Chevy models below the flagship Bel Air for 1957?

2. The hit song, “Young Love” was No.1 on the charts for four weeks in 1957. Was it performed by Elvis Presley, Tab Hunter, Pat Boone or Perry Como?

3. January 6, 1957 – Elvis Presley, shown only from the waist up, appeared on what TV show for the third and final time?

Answers:

1. The entry-level 150 and the mid-level 210.

2. Tab Hunter

3. The Ed Sullivan Show

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK