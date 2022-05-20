Chevy Bel Air Sport Sedans are a rarity at shows

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios.
Go to just about any local car show or cruise in Anywhere, USA, and you’ll see at least one or more 1957 Chevys. They are very popular among ‘50s car collectors and admirers. Most, if not all, will be top-of-the-line Bel Air models with their distinctive bright trim on the rear fender between the two silver bands making up the ‘sweep spear’. Nine out of 10 times, they will be decked out in Matador Red, India Ivory or Onyx Black... and again most of the time they will be a two-door hardtop or convertible. So, right off the bat, the ‘57 Bel Air I’m reviewing today is unique because it is none of the above.
I saw the car at Old School Automotive in Fairview Heights, where shop owner David Crown gave me the contact information for the owner of the car, Tim Clay.
Back in 2013, Tim’s wife Judy decided she was going to get him something special to celebrate an upcoming wedding anniversary. Knowing that her husband had a penchant for 1957 Chevrolets, she began searching the web to see what she could find. Her search resulted in finding the car you see featured on this page.
Tim had the car professionally repainted by Eagle Auto Body in Hannibal, Missouri, but did much of the mechanical upgrades himself.
The base price of a traditional 1957 Bel Air four-door sedan was $2,290 and the four-door Sports Sedan hardtop could be had for an additional $74! One would have expected that more folks would opt for the open-air driving of the latter, but the sedan outsold the Sports Sedan by nearly two to one. That $74 equals just under a grand in today’s economy, so it was nothing to ‘sniff’ at.
A broad selection of appearance, convenience and safety options were offered for the 1957 Chevy lineup including power brakes ($38); power steering ($70); Powerglide and Turboglide automatic transmissions ($188 and $231 respectively); power windows; tissue dispenser; chrome door handle guards (shown on Tim’s car); back-up lights; manual, push-button and signal-seeking radios (that’s AM only of course), whitewall tires and a great deal more.
If you happen to see a 1957 Chevrolet station wagon for sale, let me know. Tim is looking for one. I suppose another anniversary is rolling around the corner!
A page from the Chevrolet sales brochure shows the available engines for 1957, the Blue-Flame six and 265 and 283 cubic-inch V-8s. The Blue-Flame Six engine was a proven winner that had been around for years. The 265 was first offered for the 1955 model year and the 283 first appeared in the 1957 models.
Do you know where the gas filler is located on '57 Chevys? It is concealed behind a hinged door of the tailfin chrome on the driver's side of the car. Note the separation gaps at the top and bottom of the door. Hiding the gas filler cap was a popular fashion gimmick during the '50s and '60s, especially for GM cars.
Shown here, a 1957 Bel Air Four-Door Sedan. Note the "B" pillar or post between the front and back doors. This model was $74.00 less than the Sports Sedan four-door hardtop. This was in the days when air conditioning was a rarity in automobiles, so when the weather was hot and steamy, people put their windows down for relief. The open air, pillarless "hardtops" were becoming the rage in the '50s through '70s. Today, with air conditioning being quite common, and exotic sound systems so popular, rarely do you see anyone with their windows down, and four-door sedans have become the most common form of sedan on the road.
When it comes to fins, those of the 1957 Chevrolet have become icons in cars from the '50s.
Shown here is the stylish interior appointments of the '57 Bel Air. A Fin Man photo taken at Gateway Classic Cars in O'Fallon, Illinois.
The color chart for Chevrolet 1957. In addition to the colors shown, four were carried over from the 1956 pallet including Matador Red, Harbor Blue, Sierra Gold and Adobe Beige.
If you're a big rig lover like me, don't miss the American Historical Truck Society's National Convention being held June 9 through 11 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Tri-Power Trivia
1. What were the two Chevy models below the flagship Bel Air for 1957?
2. The hit song, “Young Love” was No.1 on the charts for four weeks in 1957. Was it performed by Elvis Presley, Tab Hunter, Pat Boone or Perry Como?
3. January 6, 1957 – Elvis Presley, shown only from the waist up, appeared on what TV show for the third and final time?