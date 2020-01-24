2020 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD Crew Cab

Sheeesh. (OK, I’m done whining.)

On the other hand, this guy is ready, willing and able to get done whatever needed doing.

To wit: Our Silverado 2500 Crew Cab 4x4 boasted a standard 6.6-liter gas V-8 that generates 401 hp and a muscular 464 lb.-ft. of torque, increases of 11 and 22 percent, respectively, over the 6.0-liter eight it replaces. Buttoned to a standard six-speed automatic, our 2500 Crew Cab 4x4 was capable of towing up to 14,500 lbs. worth of conventional trailer and a hefty 16,650 lbs. worth of fifth-wheel. (HD truck fans who need more can get up to 35,500 lbs. of pulling power in the Duramax diesel-equipped Silverado 3500.)

Added to its increased gas-engine power are chassis and drivetrain enhancements designed to improve this guy’s work ethic -- everything from a beefed-up ladder frame to more robust front and rear axles to a longer, wider and taller stance compared to its predecessor.

Inside, the get-the-job-done theme of our Custom continued with huge map pockets, two glove boxes and roomy seating for six that included a large fold-down front armrest if no human is occupying the center of the front seat. Other perks for working folks were big, beefy climate knobs and large grab-handles at all doors for easier entry into this high-standing truck.