2021 Chevy Tahoe, Suburban: More room, independent rear suspension, diesel option highlight all-new models’ changes

To say the Chevy Tahoe and Chevy Suburban are big deals to GM is somewhat understating the case.
Tahoe is the best-selling vehicle in its class, accounting for roughly one of every four full-size SUVs sold in the U.S.
Suburban, born in 1934 for the 1935 model year, is the oldest nameplate in Chevy’s showroom. For a vehicle brand whose 108-year history has featured loads of classic monikers, that’s saying something.
So the all-new fifth-generation Tahoe and 12th-generation Suburban carry a heavy burden of expectations.
Clearly, GM is determined to meet them.
Both the 2021 Tahoe and Suburban, compared to their predecessors, are larger, roomier, techier, better-handling and, with the segment’s only available diesel, more fuel efficient, GM promises.
Mechanically, both continue to offer V-8 power via their familiar 5.3-liter, 355-hp, and 6.2-liter, 420-hp, eights. Both engines boast cylinder-deactivation and stop/start technology for enhanced fuel economy.
In addition, for the first time, these SUVs, in a class-exclusive, will offer a diesel in the form of a 3.0-liter, straight-six turbo that generates a 460 lb.-ft. of torque.
Regardless, every 2021 Tahoe and Suburban will be managed by a new 10-speed automatic.
In another first for these Chevy SUVs, both, despite sharing their basic platforms with the latest Silverado pickup, will -- unlike the truck -- offer an independent rear suspension. That, along with available Magnetic Ride Control and an optional, height-adjustable Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, promises a smoother ride and better handling, GM says.
Inside is a technological tour de force. Up to five display screens can be had, including a standard 10-inch touchscreen and, optionally available, an 8-inch diagonal instrument cluster, 15-inch Head-Up Display and twin 12.6-inch rear-seat displays for aft-passenger entertainment.
The driver also can be treated to nine camera views, along with new trailering features that include trailer profiles, trailer tire pressure/temperature monitoring and trailering-specific Side Blind Zone Alert.
Standard safety hand-wringers include Auto Emergency Braking, HD rear-vision camera, Forward Collision Alert, Front-Pedestrian Braking and Rear Park Assist. Additional available technologies include HD Surround Vision, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert (enhanced for trailering), Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Front and Rear Park Assist and Head-Up Display.
Both Tahoe and Suburban will be offered in trims of LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier and High Country, that last one getting the bigger V-8 standard.
Here’s a look at changes specific to each of these big new people-/cargo-haulers.
2021 Chevy Tahoe
Riding a 120.9-inch wheelbase -- 4.9 inches longer than the current Tahoe’s -- the 2021 edition, with an overall length of 210.7 inches, casts a shadow that’s 6.7 inches longer than before. That, along with the indy rear suspension, helps account for the new Tahoe’s 40-percent increase in third-row leg room and astounding 66-percent increase in behind-the-third-row cargo space, now a robust 25.5 cu. ft.
2021 Chevy Suburban
Riding a 134.1-inch wheelbase -- 4.1 inches longer -- the 2021 edition, with an overall length of 225.7 inches, casts a shadow that’s 1.3 inches longer. That, along with the indy rear suspension, helps account for the increase of a few inches in middle- and third-row leg room and 19-percent jump in behind-the-third-row cargo space, which is now a robust 41.4 cu. ft.
Look for the all-new 2021 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban to arrive in mid-2020.