2021 Chevy Tahoe, Suburban: More room, independent rear suspension, diesel option highlight all-new models’ changes

To say the Chevy Tahoe and Chevy Suburban are big deals to GM is somewhat understating the case.

Tahoe is the best-selling vehicle in its class, accounting for roughly one of every four full-size SUVs sold in the U.S.

Suburban, born in 1934 for the 1935 model year, is the oldest nameplate in Chevy’s showroom. For a vehicle brand whose 108-year history has featured loads of classic monikers, that’s saying something.

So the all-new fifth-generation Tahoe and 12th-generation Suburban carry a heavy burden of expectations.

Clearly, GM is determined to meet them.

Both the 2021 Tahoe and Suburban, compared to their predecessors, are larger, roomier, techier, better-handling and, with the segment’s only available diesel, more fuel efficient, GM promises.

Mechanically, both continue to offer V-8 power via their familiar 5.3-liter, 355-hp, and 6.2-liter, 420-hp, eights. Both engines boast cylinder-deactivation and stop/start technology for enhanced fuel economy.

In addition, for the first time, these SUVs, in a class-exclusive, will offer a diesel in the form of a 3.0-liter, straight-six turbo that generates a 460 lb.-ft. of torque.