2021 Chrysler Pacifica: Minivan’s updates include all-wheel drive option, new infotainment wizardry

Being the people hauler it is, the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica seems sympathetic to the idea that mom and dad, on a long, hectic, kid-centric family road trip, may occasionally feel a need to settle back and get a grip. Pacifica, as part of its mid-cycle refresh, is happy to provide it.

Not since 2004, when Chrysler’s family hauler was known as the Town and Country, has Chrysler’s minivan offered the four-corner grip of all-wheel drive. In Pacifica’s refreshed 2021 iteration, that option is back.

But the newly available traction system is not Pacifica’s only change for 2021. The dean of minivans also receives refreshed styling, the latest iteration of Chrysler’s much-praised infotainment system, dubbed Uconnect 5, and a new, top-of-the-line trim level christened “Pinnacle.”

As it was last year, Pacifica remains available in standard and hybrid models, although, alas, the new AWD system is available only on non-hybrid versions. On the upside, however, in a nifty engineering and design feat, Pacifica’s all-seats-fold-into-the-floor Stow ‘n Go seating is compatible with all-wheel drive, despite that system’s need for under-floor axle-to-axle driveshaft equipment.

Regarding styling, the old slim-line-grille smile has been replaced across the Pacifica line with a larger, ovoid grille that, to us, doesn’t seem as elegant as its predecessor. But, in Chrysler’s opinion, the styling changes, including a new front grille, headlamps, fog lamps and tail lamps, yield “a more athletic, utility-vehicle look.”