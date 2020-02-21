2021 Chrysler Pacifica: Minivan’s updates include all-wheel drive option, new infotainment wizardry

Being the people hauler it is, the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica seems sympathetic to the idea that mom and dad, on a long, hectic, kid-centric family road trip, may occasionally feel a need to settle back and get a grip. Pacifica, as part of its mid-cycle refresh, is happy to provide it.
Not since 2004, when Chrysler’s family hauler was known as the Town and Country, has Chrysler’s minivan offered the four-corner grip of all-wheel drive. In Pacifica’s refreshed 2021 iteration, that option is back.
But the newly available traction system is not Pacifica’s only change for 2021. The dean of minivans also receives refreshed styling, the latest iteration of Chrysler’s much-praised infotainment system, dubbed Uconnect 5, and a new, top-of-the-line trim level christened “Pinnacle.”
As it was last year, Pacifica remains available in standard and hybrid models, although, alas, the new AWD system is available only on non-hybrid versions. On the upside, however, in a nifty engineering and design feat, Pacifica’s all-seats-fold-into-the-floor Stow ‘n Go seating is compatible with all-wheel drive, despite that system’s need for under-floor axle-to-axle driveshaft equipment.
Regarding styling, the old slim-line-grille smile has been replaced across the Pacifica line with a larger, ovoid grille that, to us, doesn’t seem as elegant as its predecessor. But, in Chrysler’s opinion, the styling changes, including a new front grille, headlamps, fog lamps and tail lamps, yield “a more athletic, utility-vehicle look.”
When it comes to the all-important infotainment stuff, the new Pacifica is up-to-the-minute -- the first vehicle from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to boast FCA’s Uconnect 5 system.
While Uconnect already boasted Android Auto and Apple CarPlay talent, along with 4G LTE Wi-Fi access, the new 5 system adds Amazon Alexa compatibility, the ability to adopt over-the-air updates, and the capability to accommodate two devices being used simultaneously. Also, in a segment-first, Pacifica’s new USB Type C ports are said to charge devices up to four times faster than a standard USB outlet.
It’s all displayed on a 10.1-inch touch screen, the largest standard touch screen in the segment.
Pacifica buyers can choose from four trim levels, including Touring, Touring L, Limited and, new for 2021, Pinnacle. That last one, FCA says, offers “the most luxurious interior in its class,” including quilted Nappa leather on all three rows, lumbar pillows on the middle-row captain’s chairs, Caramel and Piano Black interior accents, a new “Ultra console” down the cabin’s center, and such standard exterior perks as 20-inch polished aluminum wheels.
When it comes to safety systems, Pacifica for 2021 retains all the ones it had before while adding 14 new ones, FCA says. Among these are Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Lane-Sense Lane Departure Warning and Pedestrian Alert with Emergency Braking. There’s even a FamCAM, which gives front-row-seated mom and dad a bird’s-eye view of the little ones in back -- even kids in rear-facing car seats.
Other than the aforementioned, newly available all-wheel drive system, the greasy stuff in both the standard and hybrid versions of Pacifica has been carried over.
The gas-powered model remains motivated by a 3.6-liter, 287-hp V-6 that generates 262 lb.-ft. of torque through a standard nine-speed automatic transmission. The plug-in hybrid takes that same six pack and adds kilowatt assistance in the form of two electric motors and a 16-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The transmission is a dual-motor “eFlite” electronically variable unit.
Look for the new 2021 Pacifica to arrive in showrooms in the last quarter of this year. Pricing has yet to be released.