Chrysler’s Airflow was unique for its time

This year’s St. Louis Auto Show was bigger and better than ever. It featured more manufacturers, and the “dome” section returned, bringing a test track for electric vehicles from several manufacturers. Also in attendance was master drifting champion Vaughn Gittin Jr. and his team, tearing up the street and smoking up the air just outside the center.
The Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri was showing members’ special vintage cars. The Chrysler Airflow, subject of this week’s OCC, was proudly displayed by Melba Nolan. Her husband, Wayne, was in attendance as well. Wayne once commented that every time he bought a special car for his collection, Melba had to buy one just to keep up with him. Together they have about 30 cars. Many in the collection are Dodges — Wayne’s favorite marque. They also have a few Moons and assorted others from the early days and one or two cars from the ’70s and ’80s.
Chrysler built Airflows for the Chrysler and DeSoto lines (the latter of which was discontinued after the 1936 model year) to streamline the design for less wind resistance and lighter weight, both of which improve gas mileage. After all, gas was selling for around 25 cents per gallon at the time. However, the public didn’t take to the unusually shaped car. Sales were lower than expected. During the 1935 model year run, only 7,719 Airflows were produced. That compares to 33,755 standard Chrysler Airstream models. The handwriting was on the wall, so to speak.
Fin Man factoid: The Classic Car Club of America has specific rules as to what is considered a “true” or “full” classic car. Generally they are “fine” or “distinctive” automobiles, American or foreign, produced only between 1915 and 1948. Mostly these cars were high-priced, top-of-the-line vehicles when new and were built in limited quantities. No mass-produced assembly line vehicles are considered classics. So no, your grandmother’s 1985 Ford LTD Crown Victoria is not a classic car in the true sense of the word, no matter what condition it is in. However, the 1934-1937 Chrysler Airflow Imperial Eight models CV, C2, C10, C17 are on the club’s classic car list. You can see the full list on their website: classiccarclub.org/approved-classics.
There is a club for owners of Airflows and people who just have a keen interest in these rare cars. It is the Airflow Club of America. Google that for more information.
