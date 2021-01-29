Collecting collectible automobiles

Before we get into this story, I’d like you to take a look at the Jaguar XKE in the photo herein. Although it looks just like the real thing (to ‘scale’), it is actually a diecast replica. This very accurate reproduction model is offered by Mint Models Precision Diecast, and is made by Amalgam Collection, a multi-national, multi-cultural operation with headquarters in Bristol (UK), and with ‘workshops’ in Bristol, Dongguan (China) and Pécs (Hungary).

The Jaguar model is built in 1/8 scale and measures approximately 24” in overall length. Just what do you think the sticker price is on this model? The answer will be at the end of this story.

Like many of my readers, you have more than likely been a lifelong car nut– in my case since the age of about four I suppose, when I got behind the wheel of my first pedal car. Later in life, during my pre-teen and into my teen years, I collected 1/25 scale dealer promos and friction motor toy cars by AMT and Jo-Han for the most part. In those days, ‘model car kits’ were all the rage with many youngsters.

Kit makers included the aforementioned AMT and Jo-Han, but others included Revell and Monogram, two of the more familiar brands back in ‘the day’.

FIN MAN MEMORIES: My aunt Annette worked as a billing clerk at Ray Rixman Dodge at 7916 N. Broadway in Baden when I was coming up. Every Christmas I could count on my aunt Annette to present me a gift of a dealer promo or two, of a Plymouth, Dodge or DeSoto. I looked forward to those gifts as much as anything else I was expecting to find under the Christmas tree, with the possible exception of a new accessory for my Lionel train layout.