Cities like St. Louis can reap the economic benefits of being home to a diverse group of colleges and universities.
For one, start-ups or employers looking to relocate can reasonably expect a metropolitan area that boasts a number of institutions of higher learning to provide a highly educated labor pool. But producing educated and skilled workers is just one of the ways a college or university supports a region and adds to the local economy.
Spending money
Like any business, colleges and universities help fuel the local economy by spending money on goods, services and salaries.
Washington University, for example, is one of the largest employers in the St. Louis region with more than 15,500 employees — some 3,800 faculty members and many more employees working to support the faculty and students alike.
All told, Washington University estimates it spent more than $289 million on goods and services in 2017 and supported thousands more jobs in the region — everything from the small businesses that supply janitorial supplies or landscaping services to the numerous local companies involved in its ongoing multi-million campus redevelopment projects. In fact, the university spent about $229 million in 2018 on payments to local construction vendors.
Beyond Uber rides and lattes
Then there are the thousands of students who help boost the economy by dropping dollars at area coffee shops and pizza parlors. More than 90 percent of Washington University’s roughly 14,000 students come from out of state. While they’re here in St. Louis, they spend money on everything from rent and groceries to Uber rides and entertainment -- an estimated $166 million a year.
Saint Louis University, with an enrollment of nearly 13,000, estimates its students spend $73 million locally each year. The sports scene tacks on even more dollars. SLU alone hosts more than 160 sporting events a year, which officials estimate translates to 10,000 overnight stays and $250 per person spent on lodging, food, souvenirs and more.
Earning power
With diploma in hand, graduates can reasonably be expected to earn more and spend more. The average bachelor’s degree holder contributes $278,000 more to local economies than the average high school graduate through direct spending over the course of his or her lifetime, according to a report from the Brookings Institution. An associate degree holder contributes $81,000 more than a high school graduate, the report found.
The challenge is keeping those students and their earning power here after they graduate, said Dr. Glenn MacDonald, an economics professor at Washington University. It’s not a given that graduates land a job here — or even want to.
“We’re competing everywhere for students,” he said. “They’re going to come here, and then they’re going to go get a job somewhere else. They’re going to be here for four years, and then they’re going to disappear.”
It’s a different story at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, said Tom George, who recently retired as chancellor.
“We buck the trend on that one,” he said. “Most of our students come from the region and so they tend to stay in the region.” At UMSL, George said, almost 75 percent of UMSL alumni stay local after graduation.
In addition, a majority of UMSL’s 11,000 students — whose average age is 26 — are already contributing directly to the economy because they are working either full- or part-time while going to school, George said. They may not be spending money in more “traditional” college ways — only 1,000 live on campus, for example — but they’re paying taxes and mortgages and supporting families, too.
“Their money is spread out in the economy in different ways,” he said. “They’re more ingrained in the economy than a typical student.”
Collaborating with local employers
Building partnerships with local businesses is another way universities contribute to the economy and also help entice graduates to stay in the region.
George points to UMSL’s partnership with Express Scripts, which has led to hundreds of students finding jobs or internships. A partnership with Ameren in its Ameren Accelerator is aimed at creating new jobs in the energy industry.
WashU, SLU and UMSL are all collaborating in the Cortex Innovation Community, the growing technology district in St. Louis that is home to hundreds of start-ups, researchers and entrepreneurs.
Improving our brand
MacDonald points out that schools like WashU also attract their students’ visiting parents as well as prospective students, who in turn spend money on hotel rooms and restaurants while they’re in town.
Beyond that, each time a visitor has a good experience in St. Louis it helps to improve the city’s image and counteract any negative perceptions, he said.
“It’s a kind of advertising for us,” MacDonald said. “When we have people who visit and say, you know, actually St. Louis is a pretty good place, it helps us have a better brand.”
In addition, the education business tends to be counter-cyclical, MacDonald said. That means that if the economy in general is in a downturn — when workers are being laid off, for example — industries like education help fill the gap. They are often less directly affected because demand for education continues or even goes up, he said.
Staying local
At Maryville University, recently named the fourth fastest-growing private university by The Chronicle of Higher Education, enrollment topped 10,000 this year, with a record-breaking freshman class bringing on-campus enrollment to more than 4,000. About 40 percent of the university’s total enrollment is made up of students from the St. Louis metropolitan area.
Educators at Maryville study local and national trends in various industries with an eye toward both attracting potential students and meeting the needs of local employers. Recently, a $132,000 grant from Bayer allowed the university to double the size of its fledgling Cyber Ready St. Louis program, which sends faculty and upperclassmen into North St. Louis County high schools to help prepare underserved students for careers in this fast-growing field.
Cybersecurity experts are among the most in-demand professionals, with employment projected to grow more than 30 percent in the next 10 years. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for information security analysts is $98,000.
Maryville’s expanding online degree portfolio also contributed to its growth, which has enabled numerous adult students to achieve higher earning potential and career promotion through skill development. Specialized programs were added in such growing career fields as senior living management and data science.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.