The National College Fair is Sunday, October 20, at St. Louis University's Simon Recreation Center. Here are some tips on attending.
Before the fair
1. Register online for the fair at gotomyncf.com to receive a bar code for easy on-site access to college representatives.
2. Print the bar code and bring it to the fair as your electronic ID.
3. Ask yourself following questions to help determine what kind of school would be best for you:
• Do I want to attend a large, medium or small school?
• What major do I wish to study?
• Do I want to attend an urban, suburban or rural school?
• Do I want to attend a two-year, four-year, single-sex or religiously-affiliated school?
• Do I want to participate in athletics, clubs, fraternities, sororities or special programs such as study abroad or cooperative education?
4. Research colleges attending the fair to determine if they meet your search criteria.
5. Make a list of questions to ask college representatives.
At the fair
1. Pick up a fair directory and bag for all of the materials you collect.
2. Visit schools that match or are the closest match to your search criteria. Be adventurous. Don’t just talk to the well-known schools.
3. Ask the college representative to scan your barcode. This will allow the representative to follow up with you directly—and quickly.
4. Ask the same questions to each college representative you visit.
5. Take notes. Write down what you find most interesting about each college.
6. Attend an information session to learn more about the college search process, financial aid and other topics.
After the fair
1. Review college websites, catalogs and view books to gather more information to help narrow your choices.
2. Send a thank you note/email to the college representatives you met. This simple gesture can show admission officials you're serious about wanting to attend their college.
Exhibitors & Booth Numbers
International
Trinity College Dublin 407
Alabama
Samford University 216
The University of Alabama 309
The University of Alabama in Huntsville 402
University of Alabama at Birmingham 110
Arizona
Arizona State University 523
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University 606
Grand Canyon University 522
Northern Arizona University 201
The University of Arizona 526
University of Advancing Technology 615
Arkansas
University of Arkansas 613
California
Santa Monica College 330
Colorado
Colorado Mesa University 107
Colorado State University 307
University of Northern Colorado 417
Western Colorado University 504
District of Columbia
The George Washington University 433
Florida
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University 606
Florida Institute of Technology 405
Full Sail University 105
Lynn University 210
Nova Southeastern University 315
Saint Leo University 301
The University of Tampa 501
University of South Florida 129
Georgia
Covenant College 239
Savannah College of Art and Design 103
Illinois
American Academy of Art 226
Augustana College 218
Bradley University 305
Columbia College Chicago 306
Concordia University Chicago 203
DePaul University 310
Dominican University 416
Eastern Illinois University 328
Elmhurst College 512
Greenville University 511
Illinois College 308
Illinois State University 123
Illinois Wesleyan University 229
Knox College 111
Lewis University 212
Lincoln College 215
Loyola University Chicago 302
MacMurray College 614
McKendree University 610
Millikin University 115
Monmouth College 617
North Central College 400
Northern Illinois University 126
Parkland College 408
Quincy University 508
Roosevelt University 507
Southern Illinois University Carbondale 135, 137, 139, 141
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville 130, 132
University of Illinois at Chicago 333
University of Illinois at Springfield 326
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign 238
Western Illinois University 513
Indiana
Ball State University 106
Butler University 207
DePauw University 219
Earlham College 318
Franklin College 109
Indiana State University 208
Indiana University Bloomington 119
IUPUI 304
Marian University 204
Purdue University 404
University of Evansville 517
University of Indianapolis 300
Valparaiso University 600
Vincennes University 413
Iowa
Coe College 116
Cornell College 516
Drake University 121
Iowa State University 316
Iowa Wesleyan University 113
Saint Ambrose University 222
Simpson College 200
University of Iowa 415
University of Northern Iowa 411
Wartburg College 518
Kansas
Benedictine College 502
Kansas State University 104
University of Kansas 313
University of Saint Mary 227
Washburn University 128
Wichita State University 401
Kentucky
Bellarmine University 118
Brescia University 213
Eastern Kentucky University 311
Murray State University 320, 322
University of Kentucky 509
University of Louisville 112
Louisiana
Xavier University of Louisiana 136
Maryland
United States Naval Academy 231
Michigan
Lawrence Technological University 101
Michigan State University 209
Minnesota
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota 233
St. Olaf College 117
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities 138
Mississippi
Mississippi State University 521
University of Mississippi 335
Missouri
Avila University 338
Barnes-Jewish College Goldfarb School of Nursing 334
Central Methodist University 412
Columbia College 435
Culver-Stockton College 618
Drury University 612
Fontbonne University 241
Lindenwood University 127
Maryville University 221, 223
Missouri Baptist University 211
Missouri Southern State University 133
Missouri State University 430, 432, 434, 436, 438
Missouri University of Science and Technology 419, 421, 423
Missouri Western State University 336
Northwest Missouri State University 131
Rockhurst University 205
Saint Louis University 619, 621, 623, 625
Southeast Missouri State University 603, 605, 607
Southwest Baptist University 228
St. Louis College of Pharmacy 616
St. Louis Community College 530
State Technical College of Missouri 520
Stephens College 339
Truman State University 534
University of Central Missouri 317, 319
University of Missouri 527, 529, 531, 533, 535, 537
University of Missouri-Kansas City 114
University of Missouri-Saint Louis 230, 232, 234, 236
Washington University in St. Louis 410
Webster University 120, 122
Westminster College 519
William Woods University 108
Nebraska
Creighton University 332
Peru State College 506
University of Nebraska-Lincoln 536
North Carolina
Campbell University 500
High Point University 437
Ohio
Miami University 314
Ohio University 505
The Ohio State University 303
University of Dayton 604
Xavier University 217
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State University 414
The University of Tulsa 609
University of Oklahoma 429
Oregon
University of Oregon 602
Pennsylvania
Penn State University 409
University of Pittsburgh 312
Villanova University 427
Rhode Island
Providence College 431
South Carolina
Clemson University 202
The Citadel 214
University of South Carolina 337
Tennessee
Austin Peay State University 235
Belmont University 220
Fisk University 240
The University of Memphis 622
The University of Memphis 620
Union University 532
University of Tennessee-Knoxville 503
Texas
Texas A&M University-College Station 514
Texas Christian University 528
Virginia
Roanoke College 134
Virginia Military Institute 237
Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University 403
Wisconsin
Alverno College 206
Concordia University Wisconsin 608
Marquette University 418
Mount Mary University 331
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 510
University of Wisconsin-Platteville 611
Wyoming
University of Wyoming 515
