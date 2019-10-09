The National College Fair is Sunday, October 20, at St. Louis University's Simon Recreation Center. Here are some tips on attending.

Before the fair

1. Register online for the fair at gotomyncf.com to receive a bar code for easy on-site access to college representatives.

2. Print the bar code and bring it to the fair as your electronic ID.

3. Ask yourself following questions to help determine what kind of school would be best for you:

• Do I want to attend a large, medium or small school?

• What major do I wish to study?

• Do I want to attend an urban, suburban or rural school?

• Do I want to attend a two-year, four-year, single-sex or religiously-affiliated school?

• Do I want to participate in athletics, clubs, fraternities, sororities or special programs such as study abroad or cooperative education?

4. Research colleges attending the fair to determine if they meet your search criteria.

5. Make a list of questions to ask college representatives.

At the fair

1. Pick up a fair directory and bag for all of the materials you collect.

2. Visit schools that match or are the closest match to your search criteria. Be adventurous. Don’t just talk to the well-known schools.

3. Ask the college representative to scan your barcode. This will allow the representative to follow up with you directly—and quickly.

4. Ask the same questions to each college representative you visit.

5. Take notes. Write down what you find most interesting about each college.

6. Attend an information session to learn more about the college search process, financial aid and other topics.

After the fair

1. Review college websites, catalogs and view books to gather more information to help narrow your choices.

2. Send a thank you note/email to the college representatives you met. This simple gesture can show admission officials you're serious about wanting to attend their college.

Exhibitors & Booth Numbers

Download PDF Floorplan
Your college checklist: A month-by-month list of what you need to be doing
Your college financial aid questions answered
Adding it up: How colleges boost the St. Louis economy
High school students: Push yourself now and you'll see a payoff in college
8 warning signs you won't finish college
The college experience: More than just a degree
Tips for choosing your college major

International

Trinity College Dublin 407

Alabama

Samford University 216

The University of Alabama 309

The University of Alabama in Huntsville 402

University of Alabama at Birmingham 110

Arizona

Arizona State University 523

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University 606

Grand Canyon University 522

Northern Arizona University 201

The University of Arizona 526

University of Advancing Technology 615

Arkansas

University of Arkansas 613

California

Santa Monica College 330

Colorado

Colorado Mesa University 107

Colorado State University 307

University of Northern Colorado 417

Western Colorado University 504

District of Columbia

The George Washington University 433

Florida

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University 606

Florida Institute of Technology 405

Full Sail University 105

Lynn University 210

Nova Southeastern University 315

Saint Leo University 301

The University of Tampa 501

University of South Florida 129

Georgia

Covenant College 239

Savannah College of Art and Design 103

Illinois

American Academy of Art 226

Augustana College 218

Bradley University 305

Columbia College Chicago 306

Concordia University Chicago 203

DePaul University 310

Dominican University 416

Eastern Illinois University 328

Elmhurst College 512

Greenville University 511

Illinois College 308

Illinois State University 123

Illinois Wesleyan University 229

Knox College 111

Lewis University 212

Lincoln College 215

Loyola University Chicago 302

MacMurray College 614

McKendree University 610

Millikin University 115

Monmouth College 617

North Central College 400

Northern Illinois University 126

Parkland College 408

Quincy University 508

Roosevelt University 507

Southern Illinois University Carbondale 135, 137, 139, 141

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville 130, 132

University of Illinois at Chicago 333

University of Illinois at Springfield 326

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign 238

Western Illinois University 513

Indiana

Ball State University 106

Butler University 207

DePauw University 219

Earlham College 318

Franklin College 109

Indiana State University 208

Indiana University Bloomington 119

IUPUI 304

Marian University 204

Purdue University 404

University of Evansville 517

University of Indianapolis 300

Valparaiso University 600

Vincennes University 413

Iowa

Coe College 116

Cornell College 516

Drake University 121

Iowa State University 316

Iowa Wesleyan University 113

Saint Ambrose University 222

Simpson College 200

University of Iowa 415

University of Northern Iowa 411

Wartburg College 518

Kansas

Benedictine College 502

Kansas State University 104

University of Kansas 313

University of Saint Mary 227

Washburn University 128

Wichita State University 401

Kentucky

Bellarmine University 118

Brescia University 213

Eastern Kentucky University 311

Murray State University 320, 322

University of Kentucky 509

University of Louisville 112

Louisiana

Xavier University of Louisiana 136

Maryland

United States Naval Academy 231

Michigan

Lawrence Technological University 101

Michigan State University 209

Minnesota

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota 233

St. Olaf College 117

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities 138

Mississippi

Mississippi State University 521

University of Mississippi 335

Missouri

Avila University 338

Barnes-Jewish College Goldfarb School of Nursing 334

Central Methodist University 412

Columbia College 435

Culver-Stockton College 618

Drury University 612

Fontbonne University 241

Lindenwood University 127

Maryville University 221, 223

Missouri Baptist University 211

Missouri Southern State University 133

Missouri State University 430, 432, 434, 436, 438

Missouri University of Science and Technology 419, 421, 423

Missouri Western State University 336

Northwest Missouri State University 131

Rockhurst University 205

Saint Louis University 619, 621, 623, 625

Southeast Missouri State University 603, 605, 607

Southwest Baptist University 228

St. Louis College of Pharmacy 616

St. Louis Community College 530

State Technical College of Missouri 520

Stephens College 339

Truman State University 534

University of Central Missouri 317, 319

University of Missouri 527, 529, 531, 533, 535, 537

University of Missouri-Kansas City 114

University of Missouri-Saint Louis 230, 232, 234, 236

Washington University in St. Louis 410

Webster University 120, 122

Westminster College 519

William Woods University 108

Nebraska

Creighton University 332

Peru State College 506

University of Nebraska-Lincoln 536

North Carolina

Campbell University 500

High Point University 437

Ohio

Miami University 314

Ohio University 505

The Ohio State University 303

University of Dayton 604

Xavier University 217

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State University 414

The University of Tulsa 609

University of Oklahoma 429

Oregon

University of Oregon 602

Pennsylvania

Penn State University 409

University of Pittsburgh 312

Villanova University 427

Rhode Island

Providence College 431

South Carolina

Clemson University 202

The Citadel 214

University of South Carolina 337

Tennessee

Austin Peay State University 235

Belmont University 220

Fisk University 240

The University of Memphis 622

The University of Memphis 620

Union University 532

University of Tennessee-Knoxville 503

Texas

Texas A&M University-College Station 514

Texas Christian University 528

Virginia

Roanoke College 134

Virginia Military Institute 237

Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University 403

Wisconsin

Alverno College 206

Concordia University Wisconsin 608

Marquette University 418

Mount Mary University 331

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 510

University of Wisconsin-Platteville 611

Wyoming

University of Wyoming 515

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios in collaboration with NACAC. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.