Hello from the real world

As it is today, nearly a year after I graduated from college, I consider myself officially adapted to the professional world.
I think back a lot to this exact time last year, though. When a period of time we dub significant is officially over, the mind tries to find some predicative quality, some way to say, “How could I have known this was going to happen…that this is how my life would play out?”
If you would have told me a year ago today that I would be writing this from my shoebox apartment in Chicago, working a 9-5 job at a law firm, and telling other young people from the same area where I grew up how to prepare for life after the beautiful bubble that is college has ended, I wouldn’t have even said, “you’re crazy!” I would have never listened in the first place.
In this time of introspection, there are three big things I wish I would have known before entering into the workforce:
Develop a routine
Having a routine at any age is important and helpful, but I’m not naïve — college students are not exactly known for implementing a strict routine. College is fun when it’s done spontaneously, on the fly — improvised. However, when entering the professional world, it’s crucial to develop a routine that not only makes you a reliable, learned worker but also brings personal peace of mind and leaves time for a classic work-life balance.
Make time for yourself
Once you officially enter the workforce, it’s all too easy to get caught up in an unfortunate working and sleeping cycle. We millennials are very good at cultivating hobbies. When holding down a full-time job, it’s worthwhile to maintain or even gather some new hobbies you’re passionate about. Remember: The first position you land does not have to be your lifelong career. If you feel like your first job doesn’t reflect your passion, let the money you make fuel your outside-of-work hobby.
Never stop learning
University is a potpourri of learning, discovery and growth. The sole reason we are sent to University in the first place is to expand knowledge in a myriad of ways. The greatest favor a post-grad can do for themselves is to become a lifelong learner.
College taught us to think critically, ask questions and dig deep into our own habits, flaws and grit strength. Taking that into the real world and continuing to grow is the purest way to find happiness without the easy fun that college so lovingly fostered.
These three principals may sound cliché, but when put in combination with the large adjustment of a new job and the thrilling uncertainty of beginning a post-graduate life, they can set any young 20-something up for success.
Hello from the real world! And it’s not all that bad, in fact, sometimes, it’s really great.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.
