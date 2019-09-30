Choosing a major can be overwhelming because it feels as if you are deciding on the rest of your life. Remember that college is about exploring your interests, so take the pressure off yourself.
Here are a few pieces of advice to help you navigate your way to your college major.
Dare to be undeclared
While you might think you need to know what you want to study as soon as you start college (or even before you get there) remember that college is the place to discover all your options.
You have many required classes to take, so you are fine studying for a year or more before choosing a major. Fill your electives with classes that sound interesting. This allows you to envision many different paths for yourself.
Test it out
Before you decide you are “pre-med,” test it out. Take a few science and math classes and make sure you don’t hate it.
If you do, be ready to change things up. Approximately 80 percent of college students in the United States change their major at least once, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
That doesn’t mean you have wasted your time. Every class adds value to your education, and you never know what might end up being useful down the road.
Know what’s important to you
They say money can’t buy happiness, but it can provide security and peace of mind. See if you can balance doing what you love with your future earning potential. If you envision a certain lifestyle for yourself, make sure your chosen major can provide it.
Your major is not the end
According to the United States Department of Labor, the average young professional switches jobs every three years and the average person changes career fields at least two or three times in their lifetime.
Even most graduate programs and professional degrees are seeking applicants with diverse educational backgrounds. Just because you get a degree in one thing doesn’t mean you won’t have a profession in something else.