Your goal should be to try to finish your degree with as little debt as possible. While at least some amount of student loans might be unavoidable for most students in the U.S., you can take steps to decrease the amount.
Your financial aid office will be able to help you find programs to which you are eligible to apply. Asking the following questions will help you understand and prepare for the costs of a college education.
What is a FAFSA?
FAFSA is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Every student should fill out one if they are interested in receiving financial aid.
What is the whole cost of the university? Not just tuition and room and board, but everything it takes for a student to live, eat, sleep and attend college in one year. Costs outside of tuition can add up fast.
How much have costs increased over the last five years?
You can’t just be concerned about the current year. This also is likely the amount of time it will take you to finish your degree and will give you a comparable look at how the rate of costs could change during your tenure at the university.
How much debt do students have when they graduate from this university? And what percentage of students graduate without debt?
This can be a good indicator of your own potential debt accumulation.
Are there any tuition payment plans?
This could make the difference in whether you even take out loans. You might not be able to swing the upfront cost, but could you afford a monthly installment?
What are the deadlines for applying for financial aid?
It helps to know for sure. Assuming incorrectly could wreck a whole year.
What academic requirements or other condition are attached to financial aid eligibility?
Be clear from the beginning not only what you need to do to receive money, but what you need to do to keep it.
Is there additional financial aid available?
Don’t assume you know what’s available to you. You never know what you might qualify for. Also, don’t forget about the aid awarded to students who end up choosing another university. That aid could now be up for grabs. If you don’t ask, you don’t receive.