Crown Victoria Skyliner: Hot time, summer in the city!

People often ask me how I come up with an idea for a subject car for a new story every week. The ways are many. Often it’s a car I’ve seen on the road or at a car show or cruise. Sometimes it’s a car that I’ve heard about through the grapevine. But this week’s feature car came about in a new, first-ever way.

As I was looking through our collection of holiday decorations the other day (with Christmas just around the corner), I came across the handsome Hallmark tree ornament shown here, depicting a 1955 Ford Crown Victoria Skyliner, all decked out in Diamond Blue and Colonial White. It is one of the more handsome models in the Hallmark collection.

The Crown Victoria Skyliners (the real ones) were produced from model years 1954 through 1956. While an interesting concept, which turned more than a few heads back in the day, the car was not received with nearly as much enthusiasm as one would have thought, primarily because of the very feature that made it so fascinating in the first place – that unique, green-tinted Plexiglas roof itself.

Anyone who went for a test drive in one of these fishbowls on an oppressively hot day in mid-July, would think twice before signing an order! The interiors were like ovens in the summer heat, unless perhaps you lived in the far Northern states along the Canadian border. If automobile air conditioning had been more advanced in 1955, it may have been a different story. While Ford’s biggest rival, Chevrolet, offered air conditioning on their 1955, V8-equipped models, Ford didn’t offer air conditioning until 1958. Debuting at a hefty $395 (equal to $3,852 in 2020 monies), the number of 1958 Fords so equipped, was scant to say the least.