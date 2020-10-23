 Skip to main content
Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

Custom ‘91 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon: Long on looks, short on power
What an impressive and roomy ride! Not exactly a hot rod, however!

What an impressive and roomy ride! Not exactly a hot rod, however! Photo provided by Bruce Kunz

What can I say? This is one sweet station wagon! This thoroughly-customized wagon, listed on Hemmings Auctions Daily, is absolutely gorgeous and may be a bargain for just the right person. 

As ‘sweet’ as this ride looks, it is all show and very little go because under the hood lies the original 5.0-liter, V8, Chevy engine which produced a meager 170 horsepower. This was the first year of this new Roadmaster. In subsequent years, better and more powerful engines appeared, reaching a peak for the final year of production (1996), which increased output to 260 horsepower.

The 1991 Roadmaster Estate Wagon had a factory base price of $21,445. Available options included three trim-level upgrades ranging from $865 to $2,257. Others included a CD player with graphic equalizer ($429); AM/FM radio with cassette player ($185) and six-way power driver’s seat ($305 – ouch!). Most of the expected amenities for a flagship model, i.e. power assisted items, automatic transmission, etc. were included at no extra cost.

My aunt Dorthy would have loved the Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon. She always served up a grand Thanksgiving dinner for the entire Kunz family, and this roomy wagon would have been the ultimate ‘grocery getter’!

FIN MAN FACTOID: The Roadmaster name, historically the flagship, top-of-the-lineup Buick, hadn’t appeared on a Buick since the 1958 model year... a 33-year hiatus. It would be retired for a second time in 1996.   

I have to wonder how much this car will bring – it should be interesting. At the current bid of just $6,000, it would be an absolute steal. However, you know as well as I, that before the hammer falls, the final price should be considerably higher. Current stats as of this writing: current bid: $6,000 (reserve not met); high bidder: skipeckenrod; Time left: 2 days, 5 hours; estimated end date, Wednesday, Oct 21st, 4:00 pm; number of bids: 4; number watching this item: 55. I’ll let you know the outcome in next week’s OCC.

Even as you read this story, you still have EIGHT days to bid and perhaps win a drop-dead-gorgeous, 1961 Corvette fuelie decked out in Sateen Silver Metallic with a Ermine White cove and red interior! Good luck!

Meanwhile, stay safe and healthy, and Keep on Cruisin’!

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios.

TRI-POWER TRIVIA

1. “I Want to Wake Up in a City That Never Sleeps” are lyrics to what song? And who was the original artist? 

2. What other GM brands offered a wagon based on the same GM B platform? 

3. May 15, 1991, who became France’s first female prime minister? 

ANSWERS

1. Liza Minnelli was the original singer of New York, New York recording the song as the theme for Martin Scorsese’s film, New York, New York in 1977, two years prior to Sinatra’s recording. 

2. The Chevy Caprice Estate and Oldsmobile’s Custom Cruiser

3. Edith Cresson (I hadn’t heard of her either. But then again I’ve never been a history buff.)

0 comments

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

