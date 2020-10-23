Custom ‘91 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon: Long on looks, short on power

What can I say? This is one sweet station wagon! This thoroughly-customized wagon, listed on Hemmings Auctions Daily, is absolutely gorgeous and may be a bargain for just the right person.
As ‘sweet’ as this ride looks, it is all show and very little go because under the hood lies the original 5.0-liter, V8, Chevy engine which produced a meager 170 horsepower. This was the first year of this new Roadmaster. In subsequent years, better and more powerful engines appeared, reaching a peak for the final year of production (1996), which increased output to 260 horsepower.
The 1991 Roadmaster Estate Wagon had a factory base price of $21,445. Available options included three trim-level upgrades ranging from $865 to $2,257. Others included a CD player with graphic equalizer ($429); AM/FM radio with cassette player ($185) and six-way power driver’s seat ($305 – ouch!). Most of the expected amenities for a flagship model, i.e. power assisted items, automatic transmission, etc. were included at no extra cost.
My aunt Dorthy would have loved the Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon. She always served up a grand Thanksgiving dinner for the entire Kunz family, and this roomy wagon would have been the ultimate ‘grocery getter’!
FIN MAN FACTOID: The Roadmaster name, historically the flagship, top-of-the-lineup Buick, hadn’t appeared on a Buick since the 1958 model year... a 33-year hiatus. It would be retired for a second time in 1996.
I have to wonder how much this car will bring – it should be interesting. At the current bid of just $6,000, it would be an absolute steal. However, you know as well as I, that before the hammer falls, the final price should be considerably higher. Current stats as of this writing: current bid: $6,000 (reserve not met); high bidder: skipeckenrod; Time left: 2 days, 5 hours; estimated end date, Wednesday, Oct 21st, 4:00 pm; number of bids: 4; number watching this item: 55. I’ll let you know the outcome in next week’s OCC.
Even as you read this story, you still have EIGHT days to bid and perhaps win a drop-dead-gorgeous, 1961 Corvette fuelie decked out in Sateen Silver Metallic with a Ermine White cove and red interior! Good luck!
Meanwhile, stay safe and healthy, and Keep on Cruisin’!
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.
Auto reviews, driving trends and up-to-date news about life on the road.