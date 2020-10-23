Custom ‘91 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon: Long on looks, short on power

What can I say? This is one sweet station wagon! This thoroughly-customized wagon, listed on Hemmings Auctions Daily, is absolutely gorgeous and may be a bargain for just the right person.

As ‘sweet’ as this ride looks, it is all show and very little go because under the hood lies the original 5.0-liter, V8, Chevy engine which produced a meager 170 horsepower. This was the first year of this new Roadmaster. In subsequent years, better and more powerful engines appeared, reaching a peak for the final year of production (1996), which increased output to 260 horsepower.

The 1991 Roadmaster Estate Wagon had a factory base price of $21,445. Available options included three trim-level upgrades ranging from $865 to $2,257. Others included a CD player with graphic equalizer ($429); AM/FM radio with cassette player ($185) and six-way power driver’s seat ($305 – ouch!). Most of the expected amenities for a flagship model, i.e. power assisted items, automatic transmission, etc. were included at no extra cost.

My aunt Dorthy would have loved the Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon. She always served up a grand Thanksgiving dinner for the entire Kunz family, and this roomy wagon would have been the ultimate ‘grocery getter’!

FIN MAN FACTOID: The Roadmaster name, historically the flagship, top-of-the-lineup Buick, hadn’t appeared on a Buick since the 1958 model year... a 33-year hiatus. It would be retired for a second time in 1996.