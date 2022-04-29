Dan Buechner’s ‘61 Chevy Impala was a real ‘jewel’ at HCCM’s Concours d’Elegance

Taking a back seat to the many true classic cars entered in the 2022 HCCM Concours d’Elegance, were the lesser cars in the ‘display only’ category. Not that there weren’t a number of special cars, many in excellent condition, and worthy of note. One such car was the 1961 Chevrolet Impala sport coupe belonging to Dan Buechner of Warrenton, Missouri.
Dan has owned the car for roughly 10 years, having purchased it from Fast Lane Classic Cars in St. Charles, Missouri. The minute I set eyes on this beauty, I knew we had met before. I began looking through my photos of the Cobblestone Nationals Memorial Day Show held at Fast Lane Classic Cars. Sure enough, there among my 90,000 plus images was the ’61 Impala mentioned above. The 1961 Chevrolets are less common at shows and cruises as many of the other vintage Chevys.
The styling of the 1961 model was a unique look with many interesting cues, both inside and out. The fins of the 1959 and 1960 models were gone and the car was trimmed down just a tad in overall size. The dash was totally restyled as was the unique steering wheel. The roofline was totally new, with a shape that led up to the model getting the nickname “bubble top.” The same roof style was also used on GM coupes of the same year by Pontiac, Oldsmobile and Buick.
When Dan was just a young whippersnapper – still wet behind the ears as they say – he owned a 1961 Chevy Impala. But when Dan graduated, he enlisted in the U.S.A.F. and spent the next eight years serving his country. When he came back home, his first ’61 Impala was still there waiting for him. However, with impending marriage, followed shortly by three children, he found the need to sell his beloved Impala. He never stopped thinking about it, and ten years ago, he found the one shown here and now it’s a ‘keeper’.
Dan’s Impala coupe is decked out in “Jewel Blue” metallic. The car was in excellent condition when he purchased it from Fast Lane, but Dan went on to tweak up a few items. The car had only one antenna on the back fender and he added the second one, helping balance out the rear end symmetry. Dan also added those four bumper guards on the back bumper, had the carpeting replaced and the original vacuum tube AM radio was rebuilt with a jack added for aux input. The car is showing 76,000 miles (“possibly” original) and is powered by the base, 348 cubic-inch Turbo-Thrust V-8 with a 4-barrel carburetor and producing 250 horsepower. Three additional 348 cube engines were offered as upgrade options, and a handful of Turbo-Fire 409 cube engines were sold to a lucky few ’61 Impala buyers.
Dan and his wife also own a black-over-black 1995 Corvette coupe with removeable glass front section. They belong to, and are active in, the First Capital Region AACA (Antique Automobile Club of America). The club has two other members who own 1961 Chevrolet coupes.
Thanks for reading the Old Car Column. I hope you enjoyed this week’s story. Stay safe and healthy and ‘Keep on Cruisin’!