 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of STLtoday.com had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

Dan Buechner’s ‘61 Chevy Impala was a real ‘jewel’ at HCCM’s Concours d’Elegance

  • 0
1961 Chevy Impala coupe

What can you say about this 1961 Chevy Impala coupe? Perhaps just that this is one heck of a sharp car!

Taking a back seat to the many true classic cars entered in the 2022 HCCM Concours d’Elegance, were the lesser cars in the ‘display only’ category. Not that there weren’t a number of special cars, many in excellent condition, and worthy of note. One such car was the 1961 Chevrolet Impala sport coupe belonging to Dan Buechner of Warrenton, Missouri.

Dan has owned the car for roughly 10 years, having purchased it from Fast Lane Classic Cars in St. Charles, Missouri. The minute I set eyes on this beauty, I knew we had met before. I began looking through my photos of the Cobblestone Nationals Memorial Day Show held at Fast Lane Classic Cars. Sure enough, there among my 90,000 plus images was the ’61 Impala mentioned above. The 1961 Chevrolets are less common at shows and cruises as many of the other vintage Chevys.

The styling of the 1961 model was a unique look with many interesting cues, both inside and out. The fins of the 1959 and 1960 models were gone and the car was trimmed down just a tad in overall size. The dash was totally restyled as was the unique steering wheel. The roofline was totally new, with a shape that led up to the model getting the nickname “bubble top.” The same roof style was also used on GM coupes of the same year by Pontiac, Oldsmobile and Buick.

People are also reading…

When Dan was just a young whippersnapper – still wet behind the ears as they say – he owned a 1961 Chevy Impala. But when Dan graduated, he enlisted in the U.S.A.F. and spent the next eight years serving his country. When he came back home, his first ’61 Impala was still there waiting for him. However, with impending marriage, followed shortly by three children, he found the need to sell his beloved Impala. He never stopped thinking about it, and ten years ago, he found the one shown here and now it’s a ‘keeper’.

Dan’s Impala coupe is decked out in “Jewel Blue” metallic. The car was in excellent condition when he purchased it from Fast Lane, but Dan went on to tweak up a few items. The car had only one antenna on the back fender and he added the second one, helping balance out the rear end symmetry. Dan also added those four bumper guards on the back bumper, had the carpeting replaced and the original vacuum tube AM radio was rebuilt with a jack added for aux input. The car is showing 76,000 miles (“possibly” original) and is powered by the base, 348 cubic-inch Turbo-Thrust V-8 with a 4-barrel carburetor and producing 250 horsepower. Three additional 348 cube engines were offered as upgrade options, and a handful of Turbo-Fire 409 cube engines were sold to a lucky few ’61 Impala buyers.    

Dan and his wife also own a black-over-black 1995 Corvette coupe with removeable glass front section. They belong to, and are active in, the First Capital Region AACA (Antique Automobile Club of America). The club has two other members who own 1961 Chevrolet coupes.

Thanks for reading the Old Car Column. I hope you enjoyed this week’s story. Stay safe and healthy and ‘Keep on Cruisin’!

More photos

1 of 6
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

Tri-Power Trivia

1. Who was sworn in as the 35th president of the United States on January 20, 1961? 

2. Besides the top-of-the-line Impala, what were the other model names for 1961 Chevrolets?

3. “Runaway” was a 1961 top 40 hit by what artist? Elvis Presley; The Marcels; Del Shannon or Ben E. King. 

Answers

1. John Fitzgerald "Jack" Kennedy

2. In the full-size cars, there were the Biscayne and Bel Air series. In addition, were the Chevrolet Corvair compact and the Corvette

3. Del Shannon

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK