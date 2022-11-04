Dateline: October 13, 2022 – URO spotted in Collinsville, IL

You know the names Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge — the list goes on ad infinitum. But have you ever heard of a Vanderhall? Don’t feel bad, I hadn’t either until I came across one of these UROs (unidentified rolling objects) on my way home from work a couple of weeks ago.

After finishing the last of two tiers on my afternoon school bus shift, I was loping along Main Street in downtown Collinsville when I saw this strange-looking vehicle parked by the curb near frozen custard shop Uptown Scoops. I couldn’t stop at the time because I had to get my bus back to the lot, do a post-trip inspection and put it up for the night. I was hoping I could get back up to Main Street in my personal car before the URO vanished into thin air. Much to my dismay, when I got to the place of the sighting, the mysterious ship was nowhere in sight.

I parked my car and approached the vendor at Uptown Scoops, asking the young man at the window if he had seen the same thing I saw. I told him it looked sort of like a boat with wheels on it. He must have thought I was a bit loony or perhaps was just having a “senior moment.”

I wandered back to my Camaro when I noticed a small, independent license shop nearby. I decided to stop in on the chance the owner had seen this odd vehicle. I’m glad I did because he had just done paperwork on the Vanderhall Venice to get it all legal to drive. Knowing he would not divulge the owner’s contact information, I asked if he would contact the owner and tell them I was interested in doing a story about it. He agreed, and when I got home my cell phone had a call coming through and it identified the caller as Aaron Krieger, my longtime lawn mower mechanic.

Not having any lawnmowers currently in the shop, I wondered why Aaron was calling me. When I answered, he said, “I understand you want to do a story about my Vanderhall.” The fellow from the license office had called Aaron’s wife, who passed along the message that a Bruce Kunz wanted to speak to him about the story. What a coincidence!

Aaron told me about his recent purchase: Similar to a Polaris Slingshot, but totally different, the Vanderhall is a notch above most three-wheelers. Not quite sure what to call this machine, because it’s not really a motorcycle, but it’s certainly not an automobile. The powers that be in the vehicle registration departments decided to call them an “auto-cycle.” Works for me.

The Vanderhall Motor Works, based in Provo, Utah, began producing vehicles in 2016 after five years of design and planning. There are three basic models: the Venice (shown here), the Carmel and the Brawley ... the latter of which is a four-wheel, off-road, electric funster. The Venice is powered by a 1.5-liter, direct-injected, four-cylinder turbo engine with a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard equipment includes cruise control, locking glove box, machine faced 18-inch wheels; heat; heated seats (you’ll be glad it has them!), a tan V-Tex interior, a wooden steering wheel with polished center, and a Bluetooth-enabled sound system ... all backed by a two-year roadside assistance and two-year limited warranty. I say, “Let the fun begin!”

For details on all models, visit vanderhallusa.com.

Breakfasts with The Fin Man and Rollin’ With the Fin Man bus tours are in the works for November 2022 through March 2023. Stay tuned right here for information.

I hope you enjoyed this story. See you back here next week. Meanwhile drive carefully, no matter how many wheels you have, and stay safe!

