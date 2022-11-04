 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of STLtoday.com had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

Dateline: October 13, 2022 – URO spotted in Collinsville, IL

Photo provided by Bruce Kunz

Aaron Krieger’s Vanderhall Venice is finished in Jean Gray, one of a handful of colors offered. The interior is done in a buckskin tan hue. Prices for the line range from $30,000 to $50,000. Not cheap, but hey — how can you put a price on this much fun! 

You know the names Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge — the list goes on ad infinitum. But have you ever heard of a Vanderhall? Don’t feel bad, I hadn’t either until I came across one of these UROs (unidentified rolling objects) on my way home from work a couple of weeks ago.

After finishing the last of two tiers on my afternoon school bus shift, I was loping along Main Street in downtown Collinsville when I saw this strange-looking vehicle parked by the curb near frozen custard shop Uptown Scoops. I couldn’t stop at the time because I had to get my bus back to the lot, do a post-trip inspection and put it up for the night. I was hoping I could get back up to Main Street in my personal car before the URO vanished into thin air. Much to my dismay, when I got to the place of the sighting, the mysterious ship was nowhere in sight.

I parked my car and approached the vendor at Uptown Scoops, asking the young man at the window if he had seen the same thing I saw. I told him it looked sort of like a boat with wheels on it. He must have thought I was a bit loony or perhaps was just having a “senior moment.”

People are also reading…

I wandered back to my Camaro when I noticed a small, independent license shop nearby. I decided to stop in on the chance the owner had seen this odd vehicle. I’m glad I did because he had just done paperwork on the Vanderhall Venice to get it all legal to drive. Knowing he would not divulge the owner’s contact information, I asked if he would contact the owner and tell them I was interested in doing a story about it. He agreed, and when I got home my cell phone had a call coming through and it identified the caller as Aaron Krieger, my longtime lawn mower mechanic.

Not having any lawnmowers currently in the shop, I wondered why Aaron was calling me. When I answered, he said, “I understand you want to do a story about my Vanderhall.” The fellow from the license office had called Aaron’s wife, who passed along the message that a Bruce Kunz wanted to speak to him about the story. What a coincidence!

Aaron told me about his recent purchase: Similar to a Polaris Slingshot, but totally different, the Vanderhall is a notch above most three-wheelers. Not quite sure what to call this machine, because it’s not really a motorcycle, but it’s certainly not an automobile. The powers that be in the vehicle registration departments decided to call them an “auto-cycle.” Works for me.

The Vanderhall Motor Works, based in Provo, Utah, began producing vehicles in 2016 after five years of design and planning. There are three basic models: the Venice (shown here), the Carmel and the Brawley ... the latter of which is a four-wheel, off-road, electric funster. The Venice is powered by a 1.5-liter, direct-injected, four-cylinder turbo engine with a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard equipment includes cruise control, locking glove box, machine faced 18-inch wheels; heat; heated seats (you’ll be glad it has them!), a tan V-Tex interior, a wooden steering wheel with polished center, and a Bluetooth-enabled sound system ... all backed by a two-year roadside assistance and two-year limited warranty. I say, “Let the fun begin!”

For details on all models, visit vanderhallusa.com.

Breakfasts with The Fin Man and Rollin’ With the Fin Man bus tours are in the works for November 2022 through March 2023. Stay tuned right here for information.

I hope you enjoyed this story. See you back here next week. Meanwhile drive carefully, no matter how many wheels you have, and stay safe!

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

Tri-Power Trivia

1. This popular mood light, invented in 1963 by British entrepreneur Edward Craven Walker, came in a variety of colors. What was it called?

2. This pedestrianized street in Central London became popular with followers of the mod and hippie styles in the 1960s. What was its name?

3. The 1960 pop hit “Running Bear” was performed by what artist? Elvis Presley, Pat Boone, The Drifters or Johnny Preston?

Answers:

1. The lava lamp

2. Carnaby Street

3. Johnny Preston

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred