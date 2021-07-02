Dave’s ‘36 Ford ‘street rod’ is a real head-twister!

My weekly featured cars come to me in many ways. Sometimes it’s a car I saw in a parking lot as I drove by, often it’s one I saw at a car show – like last week’s story about Kevin Williams’ 1950 Cadillac convertible. But once in a while, it involves a chase to catch up with and follow a car to its driver’s destination.

I mean, obviously, since I’m not a law enforcement officer (LEO), I can’t put my emergency lights on and point to the shoulder to get the person to stop! Such was the case with this week’s feature car. The bright yellow, ‘36 Ford hot rod that pulled out in front of me near the Metro-link station in Fairview Heights, was hard to miss! I kept playing yo-yo with him at several stoplights as we traveled Southbound on Illinois 161. Most of the trip I was behind him hoping to get next to him at a stop light for a better look at the car and possibly a quick pic on my cell phone. But that was not to be. I followed him for 6.3 miles (not a record) until he pulled into the Rural King on Illinois 159 in Swansea.