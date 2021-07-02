Dave’s ‘36 Ford ‘street rod’ is a real head-twister!

My weekly featured cars come to me in many ways. Sometimes it’s a car I saw in a parking lot as I drove by, often it’s one I saw at a car show – like last week’s story about Kevin Williams’ 1950 Cadillac convertible. But once in a while, it involves a chase to catch up with and follow a car to its driver’s destination.
I mean, obviously, since I’m not a law enforcement officer (LEO), I can’t put my emergency lights on and point to the shoulder to get the person to stop! Such was the case with this week’s feature car. The bright yellow, ‘36 Ford hot rod that pulled out in front of me near the Metro-link station in Fairview Heights, was hard to miss! I kept playing yo-yo with him at several stoplights as we traveled Southbound on Illinois 161. Most of the trip I was behind him hoping to get next to him at a stop light for a better look at the car and possibly a quick pic on my cell phone. But that was not to be. I followed him for 6.3 miles (not a record) until he pulled into the Rural King on Illinois 159 in Swansea.
I grabbed a couple of quick parking lot pics and proceeded into the store to see if I could find the driver. My quest was successful as I found Dave Fox toting a big bag of lawn fertilizer toward the checkout.
I introduced myself as The FIN MAN (he’d never heard of me or the OCC) and we began a discussion about the car. As with most of the cars I find, there was an interesting story behind this one.
OK, in all fairness I must point out that Dave’s ‘36 looks like it may have been a real ‘36 Ford roadster 85 years ago, however (and there’s always a however in life, right Bernice?), Dave’s ‘36 Ford is, in fact, a built-from-scratch replica! In the world of special interest cars, customs and hot rods, certain ‘real’ cars, have become especially popular over the years.
A typical example is the Shelby Cobra. I’ve seen quite a few on the road and at local car shows through the years, but as far as I know, I’ve never laid eyes on a ‘real’ one. That car has become so popular that there are a number or companies specializing in replicas offered in kit form or completed cars. And the quality of those replicas is so exact that most people (self-included) can’t tell a difference between the real thing and a counterfeit. According to one source (The Dupont Registry), an unrestored original example would start at over $1 million. No wonder I didn’t get one for Father’s Day!
FIN MAN FACTOID: Resident special interest car aficionado and Fin Man friend, Bill Hannah, told me a simple way to tell a real Shelby Cobra from a replica. The real ones are steel bodied and the replicas are fiberglass. So next time you go to a car show or cruise, take a small magnet with you and try it on a fender or door. Or, better yet (and safer for your health), just ask the owner if he would take $500,000 for it.
But I digress. Back to the story of Dave’s ‘36 Ford roadster replica.
Dave purchased his car from Bruce Haege of Haege’s Upholstery, a highly acclaimed auto upholstery shop in Belleville, Illinois. Bruce picked it up at auction when Northern Rodder magazine went out of business in 2006, or thereabouts. The magazine was starting a ‘build’ of the car to be given away in an upcoming raffle. The car was partially completed at the time, but was a ‘rolling chassis’ – body was mounted to the frame, engine was mounted but there was no drive shaft connecting the rear end.
Bruce completed the project which consisted of finding and mounting front and rear bumpers; electrical wiring; stereo sound installation; mounting headlamps; constructing the convertible-styled top, which looks like a convertible but is actually a lift-off hardtop. And speaking of lifting off, that two-piece hood which is hinged down the middle, is also removable so you can drive this little gem with an open engine compartment, which is really pretty cool.
And speaking of cool, this compact two-seat ride has been fitted with built in (as opposed to ‘under dash’) a/c for those hot summer days like we are experiencing this time of the year! I’m sure Dave’s wife Kristin appreciates that special extra!
The rear deck lid (trunk) opens and closes as smooth as silk, with the touch of a button, and is hydraulically damped just like the tone arm control on that Garrard turntable you once owned!
During its years under Bruce Haege’s ownership, the car was taken to Good Guys events at the Chicago Speedway and the Indianapolis Speedway, where participants were given the chance to take their cars around the track for photo ops at the dear price of $80 a pop. Bruce bit the bullet and picked up one at each venue, turning them over to his friend Dave when he purchased the car.
Most of the 17,000 or so miles showing on the clock were put on by Bruce over the period of his ownership. Dave estimates that his part of the 17,000 was probably only a couple thousand.
The “real” 1936 Fords ranged in price from $510 for a standard, five-window, two-passenger coupe on the low end, to $780 for a four-passenger, four-door convertible touring sedan. All Fords came with a standard 221 cubic-inch V-8 engine which produced a whopping 85 horsepower... a far cry from what the 351 cubic-inch Windsor V-8 in Dave’s screaming yellow ‘36 replica puts out!
Options back in the day included a radio for $44.50; heater at $14.00; clock for $9.75; a rumble seat on coupes and roadsters for $20.00; dual windshield wipers, $3.00 and several other popular accessories.
HISTORICAL DATA: Calendar year production totaled 791,812. Ford was the overall winner of the 1936 Monte Carlo Rally. The company president was Edsel Ford.
2021 update: Dave’s desires have turned to other projects so this lemon yellow beauty could be sitting in your garage... if you’re so inclined! You could be behind the wheel of this special ride for at least $950,000 less than that Shelby Cobra that needs restoration, I guarantee ya! If interested, contact me at the_fin_man@msn.com or write to me c/o the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, 901 N. 10th St., St. Louis, MO 63101, and I’ll put you in touch with Dave.
Until then... stay safe and healthy and Keep on Cruisin’!