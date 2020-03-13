1966 Dodge D-100 pickup: Its history remains a mystery!

I’ve been driving by this interesting vintage Dodge pickup truck daily now for over a year. Although I have been unable to contact the owner, I’m guessing the salt and pepper D-100 hasn’t moved in several years since the Minnesota plate on the back expired in 1988!

Without checking a reliable source, I would venture to say that the Dodge line of pickups probably trailed both Chevy and Ford pretty much through history. The aforementioned two dominated that market for as long as I can member. And that’s one reason that these Dodge trucks are interesting – you don’t see many of them in shows because there weren’t many made in the first place.

Unlike automobiles, limited production information is available through standard sources for pickup trucks. During mid-‘60s, annual production of Ford and Chevy models was running roughly around half a million units for each maker, while Dodge struggled to reach 150,000. Despite lower sales and production, there was nothing really wrong with the product as far as I know.

I have never owned a Dodge pickup, but have some early fond memories of one because my father owned a 1949 Dodge that he used at his Mobilgas service station when I was just a pup. It was all black with a step-side bed like this one. The Dodge in-line six-cylinder always started right up, even in the coldest of winters and ran like mom’s Singer sewing machine.

Options were basically none so the shifting was done manually with four-on-the-floor, and first was a “granny low” made for power, not speed. There was no radio, much less a CD player or Sirius satellite radio!