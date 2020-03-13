You are the owner of this article.
Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

1966 Dodge D-100 pickup: Its history remains a mystery!
1966 Dodge D-100 pickup: Its history remains a mystery!

1966 Dodge D-100 pickup

The snow on the day I took this picture makes it difficult to see the white roof on this otherwise black 1966 Dodge D-100. Imagine for a minute how sharp this half-ton pickup would look restored, with a set of Coker wide whitewalls? Photo provided by Bruce Kunz

I’ve been driving by this interesting vintage Dodge pickup truck daily now for over a year. Although I have been unable to contact the owner, I’m guessing the salt and pepper D-100 hasn’t moved in several years since the Minnesota plate on the back expired in 1988!

Without checking a reliable source, I would venture to say that the Dodge line of pickups probably trailed both Chevy and Ford pretty much through history. The aforementioned two dominated that market for as long as I can member. And that’s one reason that these Dodge trucks are interesting – you don’t see many of them in shows because there weren’t many made in the first place.

Unlike automobiles, limited production information is available through standard sources for pickup trucks. During mid-‘60s, annual production of Ford and Chevy models was running roughly around half a million units for each maker, while Dodge struggled to reach 150,000. Despite lower sales and production, there was nothing really wrong with the product as far as I know.

I have never owned a Dodge pickup, but have some early fond memories of one because my father owned a 1949 Dodge that he used at his Mobilgas service station when I was just a pup. It was all black with a step-side bed like this one. The Dodge in-line six-cylinder always started right up, even in the coldest of winters and ran like mom’s Singer sewing machine.

Options were basically none so the shifting was done manually with four-on-the-floor, and first was a “granny low” made for power, not speed. There was no radio, much less a CD player or Sirius satellite radio!

The body style of the D-100 Dodge shown here was built for just two model years: 1965 and 1966. Car, well actually, truck spotters can tell a ‘65 or ‘66 Dodge easily from the front by its single seven-inch headlights with their large, pan-style surrounds, resembling the drip pans on a kitchen stove-top. And from the side, the stylish roof is unique and unmistakably Dodge.

Light duty, half-ton D-100s started at $1,957 for 1965 models and $2,056 for 1966 models. Wheelbases were from 114 to 128 inches in both years. A six-cylinder in-line engine was standard, a V-8 optional.

Mopar marketing mavens summed it up best when they said, “Dodge simply builds tough, long-lasting pickups and at competitive prices.”

FIN MAN FACTOID: The Dodge Brothers Company, founded in 1900, started out by manufacturing high-quality engine and chassis parts for established automobile makers, the likes of Olds Motor Vehicle Company and Ford Motor Company.

Try as I might, and after numerous phone messages and three visits to the house where this Dodge lives, I have not been able to contact its owner – hence the “mystery” part of this story.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.

TRI-POWER TRIVIA

1. When was the Dodge name dropped from the brand and replaced by simply “RAM”?

2. What was the star-shaped symbol used on very early Dodge automobiles?

3. Name the 1965 hit song (and the artist) that contains the lyrics “It’s just like me to say to you, love me do, and I’ll be true, and what I’d like for you to say, is you’ll come home to me each day”? Was the artist, Gary Lewis and the Playboys; Eric Burdon; The Young Rascals or Paul Revere & The Raiders?

ANSWERS

1. The Dodge name was dropped for model year 2010.

2. The six-pointed Star of David appeared on Dodge vehicles from model years 1914 to 1938. Despite what some people have thought through the years, founding brothers Horace and John Dodge were NOT Jewish. The brothers died in 1920 without explaining why they chose the Jewish star for their company logo.

3. The song, Just Like Me was performed by Paul Revere & The Raiders and went to number 11 on the U.S. charts in 1965.

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer.

Sports