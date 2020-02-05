2020 Dodge Durango SRT: However you’d like to haul, this big ute is ready, willing and able

Sometimes dithering delivers dividends. The 2020 Dodge Durango SRT, for example, seemingly could not make a deci- sion regarding the definition of the word “haul.”
Mmmmmm...
Does “haul” mean “carry stuff”?
Or maybe its primary definition is “go fast.” (i,e: “Man, that car can haul!”)
Possibly there’s an applicable monetary meaning: “Hey,” the company suits might say, “here’s a version of Durango that’ll haul in the dough!”
In the end, Durango SRT decided not to decide. It just went ahead and embraced all three:
1.) It can haul a trailer that weighs more than 4 tons and, with seats folded, it can haul more than 85 cubic-feet worth of stuff.
2.) It can greet 60 mph in less than 5 seconds, thereby hauling derriere in impressive fashion.
3.) It makes a haul for Dodge Division with its base price of $64,490 -- $32,500 more than a base Durango -- or, even better as far as the Accounting Dept. is concerned, it gets within shouting distance of 75 grand in the nicely optioned version we drove.
So, however you want to define it, when it comes to hauling, Durango SRT is all in.
As for us, we’re kinda partial to the “go-fast” interpretation.
Based on the Durango R/T (impressive itself with its 5.7-liter, 360-hp Hemi V-8), SRT retains most of its source material’s family-friendly attributes -- loads of room, three rows of seats, hefty towing talent and 85.1 cu. ft. of seats-folded cargo space.
But SRT figures the family may be in a hurry. So it swaps out R/T’s engine, squeezing under its vented hood instead a snarling 6.4-liter V-8 that lays down 475 hp and a pavement-powdering 470 lb.-ft. of torque.
Sending all that power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic, SRT greets 60 mph in 4.7 seconds -- and it does it despite a curb weight that exceeds 5,500 pounds. Have mercy!
How it gets to 60 is a hoot. Two words: “Launch Control.”
As any racer will tell you, lit-up tires and smoking rubber make for great YouTube videos. However, if the tires are spinning, the vehicle is not moving forward. “Launch Control” allows the driver to brake-torque SRT to a pre-selected rpm between 1,500 and 3,500 turns; when that spin cycle is reached, the driver releases the brake, and... uh, but, Officer, I can explain.
In civilized conduct, Durango SRT is the family hauler its lesser siblings are, although its three rows provide only six seats, not seven.
SRT’s on-road demeanor is remarkably sophisticated, although, understandably, the ride is firm in any of its driving modes, among them Snow, Sport and Track(!). Meanwhile, its cabin, save the constant rumble of that awesome V-8, is civil.
Of course, this is no economy car, although an “Eco” drive mode does prove that Durango SRT has a sense of humor. In 120 miles, more surface streets than highway, we realized 13 mpg.
Inside, room is fabulous in front and comfortable in SRT’s standard middle-row captain’s chairs. Way back in the bleachers, two third-row passengers will find accommodations adequate.
Loaded with tech toys, including standard navigation, our tester boasted SRT’s take on Fiat Chrysler’s Uconnect infotainment system, complete with an 8.4-inch touch-screen that’s Apple Car-Play and Android Auto compatible. We also had the 19-speaker, 825-watt Harman Kardon audio upgrade and, on the outside, 20-inch Brass Monkey Bronze Wheels. (Love that name!)
Adaptive cruise, full-speed forward collision warning with auto brake and more were included in the Tech Pkg. we had.
Starting at $64,490 -- our heavily optioned example rang the register at $73,060 -- it seems expensive. But, then again, good luck finding for under six-figures any other three-row, track-ready rocket capable of hauling any way you’d care to define the term.
Now Durango SRT looks like a bargain.