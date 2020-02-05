2020 Dodge Durango SRT: However you’d like to haul, this big ute is ready, willing and able

Based on the Durango R/T (impressive itself with its 5.7-liter, 360-hp Hemi V-8), SRT retains most of its source material’s family-friendly attributes -- loads of room, three rows of seats, hefty towing talent and 85.1 cu. ft. of seats-folded cargo space.

But SRT figures the family may be in a hurry. So it swaps out R/T’s engine, squeezing under its vented hood instead a snarling 6.4-liter V-8 that lays down 475 hp and a pavement-powdering 470 lb.-ft. of torque.

Sending all that power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic, SRT greets 60 mph in 4.7 seconds -- and it does it despite a curb weight that exceeds 5,500 pounds. Have mercy!

How it gets to 60 is a hoot. Two words: “Launch Control.”

As any racer will tell you, lit-up tires and smoking rubber make for great YouTube videos. However, if the tires are spinning, the vehicle is not moving forward. “Launch Control” allows the driver to brake-torque SRT to a pre-selected rpm between 1,500 and 3,500 turns; when that spin cycle is reached, the driver releases the brake, and... uh, but, Officer, I can explain.

In civilized conduct, Durango SRT is the family hauler its lesser siblings are, although its three rows provide only six seats, not seven.