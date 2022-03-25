 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Easter 2012 at the Concours d'Elegance

PHOTO 1 .jpg

Lou, a 10-year veteran and TKCS-STL volunteer at over 100 events, shown here a decade ago, posing in front of a pristine, 1960 Dodge Matador at the HCCM's 2012 Concours d'Elegance in Forest Park. 

Easter 2022 is just around the corner, and so is the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s annual Concours d’Elegance, often referred to by visitors and exhibitors alike, as simply, “the Easter show”. It has been a staple event since the first one in 1944. The club has over 150 active members who celebrate cars from the ‘brass era’ up to and including 1997. (I should have kept my 1997 Lincoln Continental!)

The photo on this page was taken on Easter Sunday, April 16, 2012. The young man in the photo is Luis Hernandez, the second TKCS-STL participating volunteer who helped me with our booth, where kids of all ages can grab a coloring page and some crayons to create their own masterpiece of Crayola art! Okay, that’s a bit of a stretch I suppose.

Lou’s uncle Pablo started the adventure with me three years earlier in the summer of 2009, with a tent on loan from the Jaguar Association of Greater St. Louis (JAGSL), whose members promote, foster and encourage a spirit of mutual interest among owners of Jaguar automobiles.

From there it was a 10-year adventure, setting up at over 200 shows and cruises in all. Along came 2020 and the Coronavirus ended our program for two years. Now that things seem to be coming around again, I am bringing back the show with Take a Kid to a Car Show STL, Chapter 2. And you can join us at this year’s Concours d’Elegance on the upper lot of the Muny Opera in Forest Park on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. Visit their website at hccmo.com for all the details.

So... about the car and the kid you see here. The 1960 Dodge Matador and Polara have been a Fin Man fave for decades before there was a Fin Man. The overall look of this space-age machine caught my attention when they hit the showroom floors in the fall of 1959, two years before I got my driver’s license. This car looked like it was traveling through space even when it was sitting still. And no fins matched the swept-back, reverse-canted beauties of the 1960 Dodge Matadors and Polaras.

I have been intensely interested in cars since I could slide behind the wheel of a pedal car and I can still recall my emotions, back in 1960 at the age of 14, every time that I saw a 1960 Dodge Matador or Polara coupe make a sweeping turn through an intersection or beam itself straight down the interstate. I was entranced!

What you see in this week’s feature car is a remarkable transformation from what Everett described as a $6,000 ‘rust bucket’ (that’s what he paid for the car 12 years ago) to a near-perfect ‘amateur’ restoration. The term ‘amateur’ connotes a less-than-show-quality restoration done in someone’s garage, not a professional repair shop. That said, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better restoration anywhere than what we saw Easter Sunday, 2012 at the Muny upper parking lot.

Everett Moore, a retired K.C.F.D. fireman, can lay claim to nearly 100% of the restoration of this jewel, doing all of the bodywork (“You could put your arm through the rear fender,” Everett said of the car before he worked on it), the bright white paint (a close match to the original ‘Satin’ White from the 1960 chart), the rebuilding of the engine, transmission and rear axle himself. He also did 20% of the interior restoration (and gorgeous it is). The other 80% was done by Bill Maury of Grandview, Missouri, (now retired, don’t call him.)

About the kid. Lou is now a lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan during the fighting which took place there last year and was 700 feet from the explosion at the Kabul Airport which took the lives of 13 fellow Marines from his platoon. Fortunately, Lou was not injured. My wife Kathy and I were foster grandparents for Lou and two of his three brothers, Emanuel and Eric, from 2013 to 2019. Manny attended roughly 50 shows with me and Lou attended 100, for which he received a plaque and $1,000 cash! He later told us that the 348,000 gummy bears were delicious!

Tri-Power Trivia will return next week. Hope to see you on April 17 on the upper lot of the Muny! Stop by our booth and say hello!

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

