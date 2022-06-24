Event report: Father’s Day Show at the MOT

The weather was perfect! Warm and sunny with a light breeze and very low humidity — just the kind of day our dog Roy, the TKCS-STL mascot and veteran of over 70 shows and cruises, loves! The turnout was great with a diverse collection of cars from ancient to modern, sporty to luxurious, and all as unique as their owners!
Today’s story is about just one of my many favorite cars on display at the 22nd Annual Father’s Day “Cars with Class” show at the National Museum of Transportation — recognized as the largest collection of transportation vehicles in the world. The show, hosted by our friends at the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri, has been a long-time Fin Man favorite. The subject car was a very impressive and luxurious 1960 Chrysler Imperial LeBaron four-door Southampton. As is often the case, this car has an interesting story to tell.
Make no mistake – the Chrysler Imperial LeBaron was no small car. Stretching out to a full 226 inches in overall length, it would not fit in the average garages built in early ‘50s subdivisions such as Bissel Hills where my wife’s family bought their first home. Expounding on the virtues of size, the sales brochure for 1960 stated proudly, “Six of the broadest-shouldered, huskiest men you know (wearing hats) can easily slip inside and stretch out with head room, shoulder room and leg room aplenty.”
People are also reading…
All Chrysler Imperial models came standard with a high compression, 413 cubic-inch, Imperial V-8 engine which produced 350 brake horsepower, had a 10.1:1 compression ratio (premium fuel recommended), dual exhaust including two mufflers and two resonators. Shifting gears was accomplished by a Chrysler TorqueFlite fully automatic three-speed transmission with push-button controls mounted on the dash panel.
Standard features on all Imperials included power steering and power-assisted brakes. Air conditioning was still an option for the well-heeled, priced at $590, which equals $5,866 in 2022 dollars! Yikes! No wonder only 45% of 1960 Imperials were equipped with the option. Heck, a heater wasn’t even included in the base price for an Imperial LeBaron. That would have cost the buyer $137, or $1,362 in today’s monies. That base price, by the way, was $6,318 before options, taxes, delivery and dealer prep — $62,814 in 2022 dollars.
UPCOMING EVENTS: Many of the visitors to my booth on Father’s Day were asking when I’m going to do another Rollin’ with the Fin Man tour. I am in the planning stages right now. Many of the costs have risen, just like everything in today’s world, including bus rental and meals, just to name a couple. Stay tuned right here for further information on tours and breakfasts with the Fin Man.
Cobblestone Nationals Car Show: This event is suspended until further notice.
I hope you enjoyed this week’s story. Until next week, thanks for reading. Keep on Cruisin’ and stay safe and healthy!