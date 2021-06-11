F.O.R.D. 1956-‘57 Continental Mark II was a real beauty!

This car has been on my top 10 list of favorite cars since I purchased one in 1956 at the age of 10! Oh sure, it was a 1/25 scale AMT model, powered by a friction motor – but man, would that baby fly across the room with just the slightest push!

This story is yet another in my F.O.R.D. series: “Found On Road Driving”. I was on my way to my local Krispy Kreme donut shop last Friday to get my usual fare, original glazed donuts. (Taste sensation tip: Make a large mug of Hershey’s hot chocolate, pull an original, warm, angel-soft glazed donut in half, and dunk it in the hot chocolate, um-um good!)

But back to the story. As I rounded the curve on St. Clair Avenue at 2nd Street, I glanced to my left, and what did I see in the lot of GGas & Service, a local, full-service station – the beautiful Continental Mark II pictured on this page!

The Mark II was only made for two model years: 1956 and 1957. There is virtually no detectable difference between the two model years.

In 1955, the Continental Division of the Ford Motor Company was formed. William Clay Ford’s team consisted of John Reinhart as chief stylist, Gordon Buehrig, chief body engineer (Reinhart had formerly engineered the body for the Cord 810), and Harley Copp, as chief engineer.