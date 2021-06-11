F.O.R.D. 1956-‘57 Continental Mark II was a real beauty!

This car has been on my top 10 list of favorite cars since I purchased one in 1956 at the age of 10! Oh sure, it was a 1/25 scale AMT model, powered by a friction motor – but man, would that baby fly across the room with just the slightest push!
This story is yet another in my F.O.R.D. series: “Found On Road Driving”. I was on my way to my local Krispy Kreme donut shop last Friday to get my usual fare, original glazed donuts. (Taste sensation tip: Make a large mug of Hershey’s hot chocolate, pull an original, warm, angel-soft glazed donut in half, and dunk it in the hot chocolate, um-um good!)
But back to the story. As I rounded the curve on St. Clair Avenue at 2nd Street, I glanced to my left, and what did I see in the lot of GGas & Service, a local, full-service station – the beautiful Continental Mark II pictured on this page!
The Mark II was only made for two model years: 1956 and 1957. There is virtually no detectable difference between the two model years.
In 1955, the Continental Division of the Ford Motor Company was formed. William Clay Ford’s team consisted of John Reinhart as chief stylist, Gordon Buehrig, chief body engineer (Reinhart had formerly engineered the body for the Cord 810), and Harley Copp, as chief engineer.
The team had a heady assignment with one final goal in mind – making the Continental Mark II the highest-quality American automobile, on par with coach-built cars of the ‘30s. With that in mind, Ford took over their Allen Park Body and Assembly plant in Allen Park, Michigan, devoting the entire facility to production of the Mark II. They even did away with the assembly line and the car was essentially hand-built from the ground up.
Only the finest materials went into the Mark II. Chrysler ad men touted the fine Corinthian leather used in their cars. FIN MAN FACTOID: There is no such thing as “Corinthian” leather. It was an “ad thing,” intended to sound good to the consumer. Not so with Continental’s leather interiors made from genuine, Vat Dyed, Bridge of Weir hides, imported from Scotland.
The Mark II borrowed its engine, a 368 cubic-inch, Y-block with a four-barrel carburetor from Lincoln. Each engine was torn down in the plant, factory-blueprinted and then put back together. Every engine was extensively tested before being put into the car. After final assembly was completed, each and every car underwent a thorough road test before delivery.
This all came at a cost, of course. Lincoln penny-pincers found that the company lost roughly $1,000 on each car sold.
Oh, by the way, does that profile of the Mark II remind you of another Ford product? You might say the Mark II was a forerunner of the first generation Mustang! Shortened rear-end, a comfortable but short cabin and an elongated front end/hood. Other cars used these proportions including most all "pony cars," Oldsmobile Tornados, Buick Rivieras and more.
The Continental Mark II was indeed, a very special car, designed for very special people.
UPCOMING EVENTS: Stay tuned right here for information, as it becomes available, on Rollin’ with the FIN MAN IV.
HOT TIP! Father’s Day is a week away! If by chance this story has convinced you that you just have to pick up one of these very rare and exclusive luxury classics, I just found out that Daniel Schmitt Classic Cars, in St. Louis, Missouri, is expecting a low mileage example any day now! Said car is burgundy with a white leather interior. I’m told it can be yours for $100,000... and that price is right in line according to the Old Cars Report Price Guide.