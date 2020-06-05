F.O.R.D. – this BBO Rambler Rebel!

(F.O.R.D. = Found On Road Driving.)

OCC reader David Bales writes, “Bruce, I can’t develop a liking to you reporting on muscle cars, but add me to your newsletter list.” Dave’s email message left me scratching my head. I’m not quite sure where he was going with that statement. Apparently Dave isn’t a big fan of muscle cars which, if you’re a car guy, I just don’t understand. That said, I don’t know how Dave will feel about today’s featured car: a rare, 1967 Rambler Rebel, which, save the American Racing Torq Thrust wheels and BFG Radial TAs, is a basically stock ‘muscle car’ from the late 60s.

Now, I’m not saying the Big Bad Orange (AMC’s name for the color) is completely stock or ‘unaltered’. Owner Gary Groetka of Maryville, Illinois, purchased the car about twenty-five years ago, and it was in pretty bad shape and desperately in need of some TLC. Gary took the bold step of changing the original color of Yuma Tan (sounds pretty dull) to AMC’s Big Bad Orange, a color from the 1970 pallet. (I could use a dose of vitamin C right about now.) Maybe Gary should put a U.S. Navy decal on his back window. Then he could call it a ‘navel orange!’ (I know, am I bad?!)

As I said, the car is ‘basically’ original, however Gary did some modifications to the betterment of the subject vehicle... all of which were done with original AMC parts. First on the list Gary hoisted the original 290 cubic inch, 2-barrle-topped AMC motor out, and in its place dropped a 401 cubic inch, AMC ‘mill’ with a 4-barrel carb. Although Rebels were available with 3-speed manual, 4-speed manual or automatic transmissions, Gary’s car was equipped with the 4-speed option from the get-go. One thing was missing, however – the sporty center console/glove box, which Gary added, greatly increasing the ‘cool factor’ on the inside. That inside, BTW, was redone with Legendary Auto Upholstery yardage in original factory patterns.