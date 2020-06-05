F.O.R.D. – this BBO Rambler Rebel!

(F.O.R.D. = Found On Road Driving.)
OCC reader David Bales writes, “Bruce, I can’t develop a liking to you reporting on muscle cars, but add me to your newsletter list.” Dave’s email message left me scratching my head. I’m not quite sure where he was going with that statement. Apparently Dave isn’t a big fan of muscle cars which, if you’re a car guy, I just don’t understand. That said, I don’t know how Dave will feel about today’s featured car: a rare, 1967 Rambler Rebel, which, save the American Racing Torq Thrust wheels and BFG Radial TAs, is a basically stock ‘muscle car’ from the late 60s.
Now, I’m not saying the Big Bad Orange (AMC’s name for the color) is completely stock or ‘unaltered’. Owner Gary Groetka of Maryville, Illinois, purchased the car about twenty-five years ago, and it was in pretty bad shape and desperately in need of some TLC. Gary took the bold step of changing the original color of Yuma Tan (sounds pretty dull) to AMC’s Big Bad Orange, a color from the 1970 pallet. (I could use a dose of vitamin C right about now.) Maybe Gary should put a U.S. Navy decal on his back window. Then he could call it a ‘navel orange!’ (I know, am I bad?!)
As I said, the car is ‘basically’ original, however Gary did some modifications to the betterment of the subject vehicle... all of which were done with original AMC parts. First on the list Gary hoisted the original 290 cubic inch, 2-barrle-topped AMC motor out, and in its place dropped a 401 cubic inch, AMC ‘mill’ with a 4-barrel carb. Although Rebels were available with 3-speed manual, 4-speed manual or automatic transmissions, Gary’s car was equipped with the 4-speed option from the get-go. One thing was missing, however – the sporty center console/glove box, which Gary added, greatly increasing the ‘cool factor’ on the inside. That inside, BTW, was redone with Legendary Auto Upholstery yardage in original factory patterns.
The final exterior touch was replacing the original AMC ‘Turbo-Cast’ wheel covers with American Racing’s ‘Turbo-Thrust’ wheels, wrapped in BF Goodrich Radial TA rubber. This car was not equipped with a vinyl roof, but Gary took care of that detail as well, and the result, with the snow white contrasting roof, really makes the car stand out in the crowd!
The car featured here was equipped with the bare necessities such as power steering and brakes. Gary added a factory a/c and switched out the original 120 mph speedometer with a 140 mph unit from a 1969 AMX, which also included a 8k red-line tach. Gary also installed an original AMC AM-FM radio. (What, Gary? You didn’t go for the first-year-offered, factory 8-track tape player! Shame on you, Gary. If it was 1967 again, as manager of a CMC Stereo Center, I could have helped you out with that one!)
Gary also added Adjust-O-Tilt steering wheel feature, the electric clock option and Cruise Command automatic speed control (a $44 option in 1967).
A few other items on the generous list of factory-offered Rebel options included a Vibra-Tone rear seat speaker (didn’t we think those sounded absolutely fantastic!?); two-tone paint; electric clock; front disc brakes; an eye-level, 6k rpm tach plus a handful of others which Gary has taken care of in his Rebel makeover!
FIN MAN FACTOIDS:
1. For the 1967 model year, 1.2 percent of all AMC products had four-speed manual transmissions; 16.3 percent had bucket seats; 45 percent had V-8 engines and 11.2 percent had vinyl tops.
2. Rambler was often nicknamed the ‘Kenosha Cadillac’ after its place of manufacture, Kenosha, Wisconsin.
3. 1967 in spaceflight saw more orbital launches than any other year before or since, including that of the first Australian satellite, WRESAT, which was launched from the Woomera Test Range atop an American Sparta rocket. The United States National Space Science Data Center cataloged 172 spacecraft placed into orbit by launches which occurred in 1967.
People often ask me what my favorite car is... or if I could have only one car, what would it be? Those questions are difficult if not impossible to answer because there are so many great cars that have been made over the years. However, after seeing Gary’s ‘67 Rambler Rebel and learning the details of its build, I would have to say this car, as shown, would earn a spot on my Top 10 list, because of its appearance, its muscle car performance and the fact that it is so darn rare. (When is the last time you saw one of these at a car show?) What else can I say? Sometimes I like to support the underdogs.
No ‘trailer queens’ for Gary! You might ask if Gary’s Rebel has garnered a gaggle of trophies over the past couple of decades of ownership, for with a level of craftsmanship exhibited here, it would certainly be a worthy contestant. I asked him, and this was his response: “To be frank, the work and attention needed to keep a car in show ready condition pretty much precludes driving and enjoying the car. I appreciate the efforts on the part of those owners who do enjoy the hobby in that form, as I get the opportunity to view their high quality cars and leave the cleaning and trailering chores to them. They get the work and trophies and I get the viewing pleasures”... to which I added “amen brother”!
Aficionados of Nash and AMC automobiles have a wonderful club at their disposal right here in the St. Louis metropolitan area. It’s the Gateway AMC Car Club and I’m proud to say I know one or two of the key people. And, like most car clubs, you need not have a Nash or AMC in your garage to join the fun. For information just Google stlgatewayamc.com or check them out on Facebook.
For a site that is a wealth of info on anything AMC, contact Mr. AMC, Eddie Stakes by email at eddie@planethoustonamx.com.
UPCOMING EVENTS: The 2020 car show calendar is still optimistically listing many events from June through October. Search ‘St. Louis area car shows’ to view the Lakers Club calendar – and be sure to verify all events before heading out the door! The FIN MAN Posse is still hoping to present SEMA’s Take a Kid To a Car Show at a few shows and cruises before season’s end. Stay tuned here for the TKCS-StL schedule.
Meanwhile, ‘Keep on Cruisin’ and stay safe and healthy!
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.
Auto reviews, driving trends and up-to-date news about life on the road.