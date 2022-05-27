 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of STLtoday.com had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

Father’s Day, 2022 HCCM Car Show at the National Museum of Transport

  • 0
Rolls Royce

Expect to see more cars like this classic Rolls Royce and cars from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and more for the Father's Day Car Show at the National Museum of Transportation, June 19. 

Cadillac once assumed the advertising slogan, “The Standard of the World.” But was it really?

Back in my day – the ‘50s and ‘60s – there was only one brand that said you had made it in a big way, and that was Rolls Royce. The elegant cars from England were considered the ultimate symbol of wealth, style, prestige and elegance.

Fast forward a half century or so, and you will find a plethora of wannabe top dog names in the world of luxury automobiles driven by the rich and famous.

When I was just a lad, wet behind the ears, my uncle Leonard – a WWII fighter pilot and later an executive for many companies in his lengthy career – lived in the Indianapolis area. We once went to visit him, my aunt Nora and cousins Barbara and Nancy for a weekend, during which we paid a visit to the local Rolls Royce dealership. I was in awe just stepping into the showroom to set eyes on a Rolls Silver Cloud II, like the one shown on this page. I went away with an official factory sales brochure which I treasured for years to follow. The experience left a memory that stayed with me through the years, and the Silver Cloud II has been my favorite Rolls to this very day.

People are also reading…

The Silver Clouds were manufactured from 1955 through 1966 model years and were divided into three groups, Silver Cloud I, 1955-1958; Silver Cloud II, 1959-1962 and Silver Cloud III, 1963-1966. Production for the three series totaled 2,238; 2,417 and 2,044 respectively. While all are basically similar in styling, I especially liked the I and II series because of the large, single headlamps which gave the car’s frontend a more classic look. And after all, the frontend was the predominant styling feature of the car – that, plus the elegant side treatment and that ‘bustleback’ trunk. By the time the’80s rolled around, all three of ‘the big three’ were mimicking the classic Rolls Royce with the bustleback trunk design: Cadillac with its 1980 Seville, Chrysler following suit with its totally new Imperial and Lincoln with the 1982 Continental.

The Rolls you see on this page was on display at the 2017 Father’s Day Car Show, held each year at the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood, Missouri. The beautiful Silver Cloud II is owned by Steve Spencer, formerly a St. Louis resident who now resides in Naples, Florida.

Upcoming events you won’t want to miss: This year’s Father’s Day Car Show at the MOT on Father’s Day, June 19– presented by the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri. This is a medium-sized event with plenty of grass and shade trees. For more info see the announcement at the MOT’s site: tnmot.org/event/horseless-carriage-club-show-on-fathers-day.

More photos

1 of 5
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

Tri-Power Trivia

1. What is the official name of the flying lady hood ornament on Rolls Royce automobiles?

2. What other English automobile shared the body and chassis with Rolls Royces of the ‘50s and ’60s, often referred to as “badge-engineered Rolls Royces”?

3. What is a Trent engine?

Answers:

1. The Rolls-Royce hood ornament name is the Spirit of Ecstasy. The iconic figure dates back to 1909, and in 1911, Rolls-Royce began including it on every vehicle they produced.

2. Bentley

3. Trent is the name given to a series of high-bypass turbofans produced by Rolls Royce and used in numerous aircraft including the Airbus A330, A340, A350, and A380, as well as the Boeing 777, the 787 Dreamliner and others.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK