First generation Dodge Chargers (1967-68) were fast and looked it

The 1966 Dodge Charger was fast – and in more ways than one. Introduced by the Dodge boys in the fall of 1965, the Charger was Mopar’s answer to a number of target marketing and styling trends that were all the rage back in the day. Although the fastback body style predated the Charger by at least two decades or more, it was experiencing a resurgence in the mid-60s. Mopar marketing mavens challenged prospective new car buyers in their 1966 Charger brochure with the question: “Tired of plain Jane hardtops masquerading as luxury cars? Go charger!”
Okay, admittedly the illustrator did use a certain amount of artistic license in the rear view shown here. Nonetheless, they didn’t get much faster in appearance than the new Charger. The Charger shared chassis and running gear components with the Coronet of the same year, and although similarities can be seen in the sharply chiselled and sculpted styling, the Charger’s body panels were unique to the model.
Other styling cues included the singular, full-width taillamp lens and a broad, straight front grill with fine vertical bars and hideaway headlights, another styling craze of the period, creating a front-end style often referred to as resembling that of an electric razor.
Inside, the Charger was just as trend-setting with four individual, thin-shell bucket seats, separated by a full-length center console. This gave credence to the Charger’s claim as a member of the personal luxury coupe category, along with the likes of Riviera, Thunderbird, Toronado and such... exactly what Mopar marketers had in mind.
Lest I forget, there is the other fast part of the Charger that I have yet to address. Fortunately, the engineering department decided to jump right over to the venerable Chrysler slant-six, and go with an adequate, all be it somewhat tame, 318 cubic-inch (5.2 liters) V-8, which produced 230 horsepower on regular fuel. That would have been fine for my aunt Nora, but my uncle Leonard, a decorated P-51 Air Force pilot who served during WWII, would have been much happier with the optional 426 cube (7 liters), Hemi with dual quad Carter AFB carbs, solid lifters and dual exhaust. These monster Mopars demanded premium fuel, which at the time was going for the ridiculous price of nearly 30 cents per gallon! According to Mopar authority Galen V. Grovier, only about 468 of the Chargers for 1966 were so equipped, making them a very desirable catch in today’s collector market.
First-year buyers, of which there were 37,300, paid $3,122 for the privilege of ownership, plus destination charges, dealer prep and options, of which there were many.
A glance at the October 2022 issue of the Old Cars Report Price Guide suggests you might pick up a No. 1 condition Charger for somewhere in the mid-40s. You can add 15% for 361/265 V-8; 30% for 383/325 V-8; 150% for 426/425 ‘Street’ HEMI V-8. If equipped with the 426 ‘Race’ Hemi, however, the value is, using their word, inestimable!