Five years ago this month...

As we all struggle through these challenging times, I like to look back at what was going on in the local car show/cruise scene back in the good ol’ days, before COVID-19 changed our lives forever. Today’s story is about a car we saw at the Memorial Day Cobblestone Nationals car show held at Fast Lane Classic Cars in St. Charles, Missouri.
Shown here, Luis Hernandez, the youngest of our three foster grandsons that we raised for six years (2013-2019), is posed in front of a 1970 Plymouth Superbird. And bird watchers worldwide know this is a rare bird indeed.
So, just how many of these fowls were built? Plymouth planned to build a mere 500 units for model year 1970. However, due to NASCAR’s homologation requirement demanding that vehicles to be raced must be available to the general public and sold through dealerships in specific minimum numbers, Superbird’s number had to be increased to 1,920 – one for every two Plymouth dealers in the United States.
Now the Superbird may have been a bird, but it was certainly no chicken! Powered by one of three muscular engines, it was capable of speeds in excess of 200 mph, which was at least, in part, responsible for NASCAR imposing limits on horsepower. It seems the speeds attained were more than the tires and mechanicals of the cars back in the day could handle.
FIN MAN FACTOID: Famed NASCAR racer Richard Petty’s Superbird appears as a key character in the 2006 Pixar film “Cars,” with Petty as the voice of seven-time champion Strip “The King” Weathers. The racing sponsor’s branding in the film exactly matches the Superbird’s paint as “Dinoco blue.”
Talk about a “head-turner!” This car may have defined the term.
UPCOMING EVENTS: No one knows for sure. While more than 50 shows remain on the calendar for the 2020 season, earlier events are dropping like flies as the weeks go on.
However, Fast Lane Classic Cars has rescheduled its Memorial Day Cobblestone Nationals show to Labor Day 2020. This is one of the top shows in the St. Louis area and a FIN MAN must-attend event.
