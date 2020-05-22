You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
 
Brand Ave. Studios
more info

Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

Five years ago this month...
0 comments

Five years ago this month...

Photo provided by Bruce Kunz

Shown with this Superbird is Luis who, from 2010 to 2019, attended over 100 St. Louis Metro area car shows and cruises with me, representing SEMA’s Take a Kid to a Car Show, St. Louis style. Photo taken at Fast Lane Classic Cars on Memorial Day 2015. Photo provided by Bruce Kunz

As we all struggle through these challenging times, I like to look back at what was going on in the local car show/cruise scene back in the good ol’ days, before COVID-19 changed our lives forever. Today’s story is about a car we saw at the Memorial Day Cobblestone Nationals car show held at Fast Lane Classic Cars in St. Charles, Missouri.

Shown here, Luis Hernandez, the youngest of our three foster grandsons that we raised for six years (2013-2019), is posed in front of a 1970 Plymouth Superbird. And bird watchers worldwide know this is a rare bird indeed.

2

Here's a peek under the hood which reveals the 440 cubic inch, 6-barrel Super Commando V-8. This engine pumped out 390 horsepower! Photo provided by Bruce Kunz

So, just how many of these fowls were built? Plymouth planned to build a mere 500 units for model year 1970. However, due to NASCAR’s homologation requirement demanding that vehicles to be raced must be available to the general public and sold through dealerships in specific minimum numbers, Superbird’s number had to be increased to 1,920 – one for every two Plymouth dealers in the United States.

Now the Superbird may have been a bird, but it was certainly no chicken! Powered by one of three muscular engines, it was capable of speeds in excess of 200 mph, which was at least, in part, responsible for NASCAR imposing limits on horsepower. It seems the speeds attained were more than the tires and mechanicals of the cars back in the day could handle.

3

The color palette for 1970 Dodge automobiles. Only certain high visibility colors were offered on the Superbird... in this case 'Banana' was the buyer's choice. Photo provided by Bruce Kunz

FIN MAN FACTOID: Famed NASCAR racer Richard Petty’s Superbird appears as a key character in the 2006 Pixar film “Cars,” with Petty as the voice of seven-time champion Strip “The King” Weathers. The racing sponsor’s branding in the film exactly matches the Superbird’s paint as “Dinoco blue.”

Talk about a “head-turner!” This car may have defined the term. 

UPCOMING EVENTS: No one knows for sure. While more than 50 shows remain on the calendar for the 2020 season, earlier events are dropping like flies as the weeks go on.

However, Fast Lane Classic Cars has rescheduled its Memorial Day Cobblestone Nationals show to Labor Day 2020. This is one of the top shows in the St. Louis area and a FIN MAN must-attend event.

Stay on top of what’s going on with The FIN MAN, Take a Kid to a Car Show, Rollin’ with the FIN MAN, 2020 TKCS-STL Volunteers, Roy and more. Get the FIN MAN FRONT PAGE newsletters. Send your e-mail address to me at the_fin_man@msn.com.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.

TRI-POWER TRIVIA

1. What model years were the Plymouth Super Bee produced?

2. Name the band, formed in 1970, that had hit singles which included, Walk this Way, Sweet Emotion and Home Tonight.

3. Chrysler’s Dodge division built a nearly identical in appearance car
with the high wing and extended, aerodynamic nose. What was its name?

ANSWERS

1. Just one; 1970

2. Aerosmith

3. The 1969 Dodge Daytona, also a one-year wonder

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bruce Kunz is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports