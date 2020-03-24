2020 Ford Escape: It figures a hybrid doesn’t have to look frumpy just because it sips less gas

With trucks, SUVs and crossovers now Ford’s fervid focus, the Blue Oval’s roster of mass-market passenger cars has dwindled down to Mustang and Fusion -- and Fusion is not long for this world.
But, despite Ford’s decision to all but walk away from traditional automobiles, designers believe the brand’s passenger-car survivors exhibit a dashing style whose glow can be transferred to the vehicles of the moment.
A case in point is the all-new Escape compact crossover: “The shield-shaped trapezoidal grille is inspired by the sixth-generation Mustang,” the company says in a press release, “while the lower front end borrows from the Ford GT.”
In other words, Ford figures this fourth-generation Escape may be a compact people- and cargo-hauler but it needn’t look the part. With cubist headlights, sloping roofline, 19-inch wheels -- an option our sample had -- and liftgate spoiler, this guy looks more like a sporty wagon than an SUV.
Under that shapely wardrobe, buyers can choose from four motivational means: a 180-hp, 1.5-liter, three-cylinder turbo; a 250-hp, 2.0-liter, turbo four; or a pair of gas/electric models -- a standard hybrid that makes 200 total-system horsepower or a plug-in hybrid that ratchets up the pony count to 209. While gas-engine Escapes get an eight-speed automatic, the hybrids are managed by a CVT.
We drove the standard hybrid, so we’ll concentrate on that.
The 2020 Escape Hybrid is offered in two trims, SE Sport and Titanium. Each is offered with front- or all-wheel drive.
We drove an SE Sport AWD hybrid.
The item of most interest to hybrid buyers, of course, is fuel economy, and our experience indicates the EPA nailed it. The feds rate the front-drive Escape hybrid at 44 city/37 hwy/41 combined; the AWD edition comes in at 43/37/40. In 160 miles of mixed city/hwy motoring, we got 40 mpg in our AWD edition, just as the EPA predicted.
Driver-selectable chassis modes include Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Deep Snow/Sand.
On the road, this hybrid, unsurprisingly, is not terribly fast off the line -- zero-to-60 is about 8 seconds -- nor particularly engaging in its driving dynamics. On the other hand, its at-speed acceleration for passing and merging, aided by torquey electric assist, is gratifying while its on-road demeanor is solid and confident. Handling is of the no-surprises variety, thank you very much, while the cabin is serene at highway speeds.
Regarding the all-important electronics, Ford’s latest Sync3 infotainment interface, which is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible, is easy to navigate, with its 8-inch touch screen perched atop the center dash. Also included are knobs for radio volume and tuning, along with redundant hard buttons for climate control. Great.
Up front, seats are comfortable and supportive, with particular kudos going to those front buckets’ robust side bolsters and long cushions. In back, room really surprises, particularly under the panoramic sunroof we had. Front seatbacks are scalloped out for rear-seat knee room and the 60/40-split rear bench is fore/aft adjustable and seatback-rake adjustable for added comfort.
Also, the hybrid, despite its under-rear-seat battery pack, gives up just 4.6 cubic feet of seats-folded cargo room to the non-hybrid Escape.
Finally, standard on every Escape are a Blind-Spot Information System with cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision assist with auto emergency braking, hill-start assist and, of course, a rear-view camera.
Hybrids are a fairly limited subset of small crossovers, with the only other gas/ electric offerings being the Toyota RAV4 and Mitsubishi Outlander. But Escape’s impressive fuel economy and civilized demeanor make it a compelling replacement for that small car you used to own.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!