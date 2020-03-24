2020 Ford Escape: It figures a hybrid doesn’t have to look frumpy just because it sips less gas

With trucks, SUVs and crossovers now Ford’s fervid focus, the Blue Oval’s roster of mass-market passenger cars has dwindled down to Mustang and Fusion -- and Fusion is not long for this world.

But, despite Ford’s decision to all but walk away from traditional automobiles, designers believe the brand’s passenger-car survivors exhibit a dashing style whose glow can be transferred to the vehicles of the moment.

A case in point is the all-new Escape compact crossover: “The shield-shaped trapezoidal grille is inspired by the sixth-generation Mustang,” the company says in a press release, “while the lower front end borrows from the Ford GT.”

In other words, Ford figures this fourth-generation Escape may be a compact people- and cargo-hauler but it needn’t look the part. With cubist headlights, sloping roofline, 19-inch wheels -- an option our sample had -- and liftgate spoiler, this guy looks more like a sporty wagon than an SUV.

Under that shapely wardrobe, buyers can choose from four motivational means: a 180-hp, 1.5-liter, three-cylinder turbo; a 250-hp, 2.0-liter, turbo four; or a pair of gas/electric models -- a standard hybrid that makes 200 total-system horsepower or a plug-in hybrid that ratchets up the pony count to 209. While gas-engine Escapes get an eight-speed automatic, the hybrids are managed by a CVT.

We drove the standard hybrid, so we’ll concentrate on that.

The 2020 Escape Hybrid is offered in two trims, SE Sport and Titanium. Each is offered with front- or all-wheel drive.