1970 Ford Mustang Mach I: A volunteer’s favorite!

With nothing else to do on a chilly and cloudy Saturday afternoon in March, I thought I’d take 2020 TKCS-STL participating volunteer Ignacio (Nacho) to Gateway Classic Cars in O’Fallon, Illinois. Since he had yet to attend his first car show, I felt a tour of this dealership would be beneficial to introduce him to the collectible car hobby by showing him the 280-car assortment of show quality collectible automobiles and trucks on display.

As I was speaking to the “front desk ambassador,” Jennifer, I suddenly realized Nacho had moved on. As I scanned the vast showroom (formerly an American TV & Appliance store), I finally spotted him ogling over a Grabber Blue, 1970 Ford Mustang Mach I “restomod.”

Now, if you’re not familiar with theterm “restomod,” these are newer cars that mix old and new technology to create the best of both worlds – matching classic styling with modern comfort, performance and reliability. Such was this awesome 1970 Mustang.

The Mach I was one of three fastback styles in the 1970 lineup, the others being the entry level “sport roof” and the top-of-the-line Boss 302. Their base prices were $2,771; $3,271 and $3,720 respectively.

According to Gateway staffers, most of the black vinyl interior looks and feels new. And they tell us not to let the 351 badges (cubic-inch engine displacement) fool us because this beauty is far from stock. “Keith Craft Performance Engines put everything together in 2013 and built this bad boy right,” said Gateway staff.