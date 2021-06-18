Get some sleep and dream of rock ’n’ roll!

The headline for this issue of the OCC reflects what the singer of the 1973 hit song “Chevy Van” suggested his female companion do after they had taken his Chevy to the levee. But that’s another song.
My personal experience with vans began when I worked as a store manager for CMC Stereo, back in the late ‘60s. Each store manager was given a van to use as their daily driver. No need to have a second car of your own – the company van served in that capacity. The big plus for us as managers was that CMC allowed managers to use their van on holidays to travel to vacation destinations.
Such began a several-years’ experience with camping. A young couple with two young children, this offered many weekends of relaxation in nearby places such as the Lake of the Ozarks, the Meramec Valley, and our favorite, Norfork Lake in Mountain Home, Arkansas, just across the Missouri/Arkansas line.
Those bare-bones cargo vans with just two bucket seats up front and nothing behind – except for a cavernous cargo area – were perfect for our camping trips. We could pack our tent, camping gear, sleeping bags, our two kids, three days’ worth of groceries, my Honda 125 Scrambler, and maybe a couple friends in the back and we were set for a fun-filled weekend!
FIN MAN SIDEBAR: I don’t know how I got away with it, but when we got our new C-6 series Chevy vans, I decided to do a little bit of customizing on mine. The stark, all-white panel vans had a new, CMC logo emblazoned on the sides in bright “day-glow” green and orange colors. Of course the wheels were also white with small, silver-painted hub caps. One slow day at the East Alton store, I took it upon myself to paint the rims bright, day-glow orange and replace the Chevy caps with chrome baby moons! No, I didn’t ask for permission, I just did it.
The Chevy vans, which replaced our aging Ford Econolines, had power-steering and air conditioning which were significant upgrades. Of course managing one of the eventual 67 stores, our managers had the privilege of installing the latest am/fm in-dash receivers and speakers of our choice, just one more perk of being a retail store manager for CMC.
The third generation Chevy 20 series vans were one of the most successful and longest-running models in Chevrolet history being produced from April 1970-June 1996. They came in cargo (panel) vans as well as 15-passenger models and custom, “conversion” vans.
Throughout the 26-year run, engines were many and varied, from straight-6 and V-6 models to V-8s of 5.0, 5.7, 7.4 liter gas engines and 6.2 and 6.5 liter diesels. The higher-end Beauville models offered front disc/rear drum brakes, power steering, brakes and windows and deluxe trimmed interior appointments. As far as entertainment centers, the popular one of the period was an am/fm radio with built-in 8-track stereo tape player!
UPCOMING EVENTS: Please google “St. Louis area car shows” on the web for upcoming events.
Take a Kid to a Car Show is temporarily on hold until I can find affordable transportation for myself, my teen volunteers, our faithful mascot Roy and the 600 or so pounds of equipment necessary to make a good presentation. TKCS-STL presence at local shows is suspended, after 10 consecutive years and over 200 shows and cruises. A heartfelt thanks to the thousands of you folks who took time out to stop by our booth over those years! The FIN MAN and The FIN MAN Posse hope to see you again later in the 2021 season.