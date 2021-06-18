Get some sleep and dream of rock ’n’ roll!

The headline for this issue of the OCC reflects what the singer of the 1973 hit song “Chevy Van” suggested his female companion do after they had taken his Chevy to the levee. But that’s another song.

My personal experience with vans began when I worked as a store manager for CMC Stereo, back in the late ‘60s. Each store manager was given a van to use as their daily driver. No need to have a second car of your own – the company van served in that capacity. The big plus for us as managers was that CMC allowed managers to use their van on holidays to travel to vacation destinations.

Such began a several-years’ experience with camping. A young couple with two young children, this offered many weekends of relaxation in nearby places such as the Lake of the Ozarks, the Meramec Valley, and our favorite, Norfork Lake in Mountain Home, Arkansas, just across the Missouri/Arkansas line.

Those bare-bones cargo vans with just two bucket seats up front and nothing behind – except for a cavernous cargo area – were perfect for our camping trips. We could pack our tent, camping gear, sleeping bags, our two kids, three days’ worth of groceries, my Honda 125 Scrambler, and maybe a couple friends in the back and we were set for a fun-filled weekend!