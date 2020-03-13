2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4

AT4 is the GMC Sierra whose mission is to enable this truck to haul rear-end in the outback. Once hauled, that rear end boasts more configurations than a Rubik’s Cube.

Although fully redesigned last year, Sierra 1500, which remains available in base, SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4 and Denali trims, offers some notable upgrades for 2020. Among them are a new 3.0-liter turbodiesel option, wider application of Sierra’s 10-speed automatic and (finally) available Adaptive Cruise Control.

We drove a Sierra AT4 Crew Cab with each of the aforementioned improvements, not to mention that previously alluded-to, shape-shifting MultiPro Tailgate.

Offered in Double- and Crew-Cab configurations, AT4 is, essentially, a Sierra SLT with such rough-stuff upgrades as a 2-inch factory lift, standard 4WD with a two-speed transfer case and an all-wheel drive mode, locking rear differential, under-body skid plates, Rancho monotube off-road shocks, 18-inch wheels, available Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires (yeah, we had ‘em), Hill Descent Control, Sierra’s Traction Select System and unique trim.

A 355-hp, 5.3L V-8 is standard on AT4 while a 420-hp, 6.2-liter V-8 is available. Also offered is the engine that powered our AT4 -- the new turbo diesel, which generates 277 hp and a muscular 460 lb.-ft. of torque through a 10-speed automatic.

In 130 miles, more highway than city, in travels that included a drive down the Great River Road from Alton to Pere Marquette State Park in Illinois, we realized 25 mpg.

From a styling standpoint, this 1500 looks like a heavy duty pickup -- big, bold grille, red front tow hooks, wide multi-plane hood and meaty off road tires. On the road, it feels big as the hood fills lane ahead and the raised suspension engenders an own-the-road ambience.