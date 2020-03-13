You are the owner of this article.
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
Available with a new turbodiesel, AT4 is the off-road roughneck of Sierra’s family

Sierra AT4, along with its lifted suspension and off-roading hardware, boasts proprietary exterior trim and, inside, a unique and sporty decor. Photo provided by GMC

AT4 is the GMC Sierra whose mission is to enable this truck to haul rear-end in the outback. Once hauled, that rear end boasts more configurations than a Rubik’s Cube.

Although fully redesigned last year, Sierra 1500, which remains available in base, SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4 and Denali trims, offers some notable upgrades for 2020. Among them are a new 3.0-liter turbodiesel option, wider application of Sierra’s 10-speed automatic and (finally) available Adaptive Cruise Control.

We drove a Sierra AT4 Crew Cab with each of the aforementioned improvements, not to mention that previously alluded-to, shape-shifting MultiPro Tailgate.

Offered in Double- and Crew-Cab configurations, AT4 is, essentially, a Sierra SLT with such rough-stuff upgrades as a 2-inch factory lift, standard 4WD with a two-speed transfer case and an all-wheel drive mode, locking rear differential, under-body skid plates, Rancho monotube off-road shocks, 18-inch wheels, available Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires (yeah, we had ‘em), Hill Descent Control, Sierra’s Traction Select System and unique trim.

A 355-hp, 5.3L V-8 is standard on AT4 while a 420-hp, 6.2-liter V-8 is available. Also offered is the engine that powered our AT4 -- the new turbo diesel, which generates 277 hp and a muscular 460 lb.-ft. of torque through a 10-speed automatic.

In 130 miles, more highway than city, in travels that included a drive down the Great River Road from Alton to Pere Marquette State Park in Illinois, we realized 25 mpg.

From a styling standpoint, this 1500 looks like a heavy duty pickup -- big, bold grille, red front tow hooks, wide multi-plane hood and meaty off road tires. On the road, it feels big as the hood fills lane ahead and the raised suspension engenders an own-the-road ambience.

On the other hand, AT4 feels lighter on its feet than you might expect while acting as a fine highway cruiser. Only some at-speed road noise, generated by the knobby off-road rubber, interrupts the serenity.

Our crew-cab cabin felt spacious enough to host a racquetball tournament while boasting a host of truck-centric features: big map pockets on all doors, two glove boxes (one high, one low), big and deep center console, and a folding back seat whose cushions flip up to provide vertical toting space while revealing under-seat hidden storage. There are even two hidden compartments in the rear seat’s outboard seatbacks. Cool.

Up front, in the lower center stack, are this truck’s Trailer Brake controller and eight hard buttons for everything from lane departure warning to auto engine shut off to dropping that shape-shifting tailgate.

Speaking of which, with its independently opening upper section, that tailgate can claim more positions than a campaigning politician. For example, if the upper portion remains secured it can be opened as a standard tailgate. Unlatch and open the upper section, however, and the reach-over into the cargo box is lowered. Drop the full tailgate and, separately, unlatch the upper section and the whole shebang becomes a set of steps into the cargo box. In that “step” configuration, the tailgate also can be used as rear-facing seating for two people at tailgate parties.

Our MultiPro Tailgate even included the optional, built-in Kicker stereo, just so we could irritate the folks at the adjacent campsite.

Finally, we would be remiss if we didn’t mention Sierra’s Rear Camera Mirror, an interior option that our AT4 had. That bit of tech can function as a standard mirror or be switched to camera mode, where it provides a wider, deeper rear view along with individualizing adjustments for brightness, zoom and angle. We found it a tool that we sometimes used, and other times shut off in favor of the standard mirror.

Sierra’s AT4 may not be the roughneck some of its competitors are -- Ford’s F-150 Raptor and, though smaller, Jeep’s Gladiator Rubicon come to mind -- but it is, indeed, an impressive blend of better-than-average outback capability and GMC-style civility.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.

2020 GMC SIERRA 1500 AT4

VEHICLE TYPE: Double Cab or Crew Cab four-wheel drive, full-size pickup

BASE PRICE: Double Cab: $52,595; Crew Cab: $54,995 (these are AT4 base prices; a base GMC Sierra 1500 starts at $31,195)

PRICE AS DRIVEN (est.): $65,120; AT4 short-bed crew-cab with these major options: $4,415 CarbonPro Edition (power sliding rear window; 8-inch Premium Infotainment with navigation; Bose Premium Audio; Lane Change, Blind Zone, Rear Cross Traffic alerts; front/rear park assist; black assist steps; Carbon Composite Bed; Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires; MultiPro Audio System by Kicker in tailgate; more); $2,495 Duramax 3.0L turbodiesel I-6; $2,125 Technology Pkg. (rear camera mirror, head-up display, HD Surround vision, more)

ENGINES: 5.3L V-8; 6.2L V-8; 3.0L inline-6 turbo diesel

HORSEPOWER: 5.3L: 355 hp; 6.2L: 420 hp; diesel: 277 hp

TORQUE: 5.3L: 383 lb.-ft.; 6.2L: 460 lb.-ft.; diesel: 460 lb.-ft.

RECOMMENDED FUEL: 5.3L: regular; 6.2L: premium; diesel: diesel

TRANSMISSION: 5.3L: Eight-speed automatic; 6.2L/diesel: 10-speed automatic

EPA MPG: 5.3L: 16 city/21 hwy; 6.2L 4WD: 15/19; diesel: 22/26

BOX LENGTHS: Short box: 5 ft.-8 in.; long box: 6 ft.-6 in.

TOWING MAX.: Double Cab: 9,300 lbs.; Crew Cab: 9,800 lbs.

WHERE BUILT: Arlington, Texas

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

