Hands-on kindergarten teacher now takes different approach

Ever since elementary school, Jessica Imm has always known she would be a teacher. She was inspired by how much her own first grade teacher, Mrs. Bittner, made her love coming to school. From a young age, she practiced teaching her younger brother. It should come as no surprise after years of preparation and study, Miss Imm is being recognized as the Post-Dispatch’s Teacher of the Month.

She made that dream come true at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois, where she received her degree in elementary education. She completed her student teaching in Millstadt, Illinois.

Now as a kindergarten teacher at Eagleview Elementary of Columbia School District in Illinois, Miss Imm tries to inspire that same love of learning in her students. She says kindergarten is a special year. “They are so excited about everything,” she says. “When that lightbulb comes on, it’s the most fun thing.” She loves trying to inspire kids to use that excitement to take an interest in science and math.

“I’m not a paper/pencil kind of teacher,” says Miss Imm. Instead, she likes to inspire a more collaborative workspace. “I like to get the kids moving around, for them to work with one another.” In kindergarten, social skills can be as important as cognitive ones, and they can learn a lot from one another.

“My philosophy as a teacher is to let them choose their own way of learning, by letting them get up and move around and getting their hands on things,” she says. That’s part of the reason she loves science. The interactive element can be especially fun.