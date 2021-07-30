He loved his little Studebaker Lark!

John Jarvis may not have said it in so many words, but I’m sure as a 16 year old, having been given a Studebaker Lark by his mother, John must have loved the very first car he ever owned.
People often ask me how I come up with new story ideas after writing over 800 for the Old Car Column over the past 18 years. The ways are many, but this week’s story about the Studebaker Lark came as I was running a charter one day last week with John Jarvis, a fellow First Student bus driver. At one point I asked him what the first car he ever owned was and he told me about his Studebaker Lark. That was the beginning of the story you are currently reading.
While the Lark was not exactly what you might call an exciting car, it did have a few things going for it. A full complement of body styles was offered including two- and four-door sedans, a stylish two-door hardtop, station wagon and convertible. Comfort options were abundant including air conditioning priced at $325 in 1959, which equals a whopping $3,087 in today’s money. Others included fully reclining front seats ($26-$38); a transistor signal-seeking AM radio ($101); vanity mirror, tissue dispenser and a whole lot more. Larks went from dual to quad headlamps beginning with the 1961 model year.
FIN MAN FACTOIDS: Founded in 1852, the Studebaker Brothers Manufacturing Company was originally a coach-builder, manufacturing wagons. The magnificent Budweiser wagons that the Clydesdales pull, are Studebaker wagons Studebaker wagons (circa 1900) that were converted to deliver beer. The wagons have two braking systems; a hydraulic pedal device that slows the vehicle for turns and descents down hills and a foot brake that locks the rear wheels when the wagon is stationary.
Studebaker had a long history of selling products in Australia, starting in the 1880s when horse-drawn wagons and carts were imported from the South Bend, Indiana, factory and as the company transitioned to automobiles, they were also brought in.
Sales of Lark models were brisk coming out of the chute with a first-year total production of 131,045 units, followed for 1960 with 122,186. Consumer interest began to wane rapidly, however, for 1961, the third year of production, with Lark sales totaling a mere 66,585 – roughly half of the 1959 and 1960 numbers.
The last model year of Studebaker production was 1966 with total sales of only 2,045 vehicles. Production of Studebakers at the Hamilton, Ontario, Canada assembly plant ceased in March of 1966, ending 114 years of Studebaker tradition and 64 years of automobile production.
When I asked John what year his Lark was, he first said “1955”, but then changed his mind and said, “It might have been 1965.” Of course neither could have been the case since Larks were only available from 1959 to 1963 model years. As I mentioned earlier, John and I have at least one thing in common... we are both baby boomers and at this stage in our lives, we are free to change our story whenever necessary. John also said the car was “green” but couldn’t exactly describe it to me. According to the Lark color chart, it would have been either days green, a medium metallic hue or Sea Mist Green, a very pale green.
I can relate to John’s feelings when he owned the Lark. Although he may have loved it at first, it wasn’t long before he upgraded to something better. While some kids in my class of ‘64, those who lived in more affluent neighborhoods, were cruising the Florissant or Riverview Circle Steak ‘n’ Shake in their shiny new GTOs, 4-4-2s, Chevelle SSs and such, I was parked in the back row with in my ‘59 English Ford Consul MKII cabriolet.
My Consul was a second-hand car which my father purchased for $500 from a customer of his Mobilgas service station (“Han-De Super Service”), on the corner of Hanley and Delmar in University City. (See what dad did there?)
