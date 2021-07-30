He loved his little Studebaker Lark!

When I asked John what year his Lark was, he first said “1955”, but then changed his mind and said, “It might have been 1965.” Of course neither could have been the case since Larks were only available from 1959 to 1963 model years. As I mentioned earlier, John and I have at least one thing in common... we are both baby boomers and at this stage in our lives, we are free to change our story whenever necessary. John also said the car was “green” but couldn’t exactly describe it to me. According to the Lark color chart, it would have been either days green, a medium metallic hue or Sea Mist Green, a very pale green.