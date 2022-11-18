Hellcat spotted in Columbia, Illinois

Although it was Oct. 1, it felt more like early September as we headed out to Columbia, Illinois, for the benefit car show put on by the Knights of Columbus. This trip was a memorable one, for it was a dozen years earlier that we adopted our incredible TKCS-STL mascot, Roy, at a car show at the Bolm-Schuhkraft Memorial City Park in Columbia. Roy, a corgi-beagle-basset mix, was one of several shelter dogs that were brought to the show by the Monroe County Animal Shelter (now called Helping Strays of Monroe County or Humane Society of Monroe County). Roy is a hit wherever he goes and has now been to over 80 car shows, cruises and special events since joining us in 2010.
There was a good turnout for the show, with roughly 200 cars on display, many entered for judging and trophies. One in particular caught the attention of Fin Man volunteer Kaeden. The car, shown here, is a 2016 Dodge Challenger ... but not just any Challenger. This one is a bad boy! This is a Challenger SRT Hellcat, a high-performance variant of the Challenger, equipped with a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi engine rated at 707 hp and 650 pound-feet of torque. The inner driving light on the left front has been removed to allow air to get into the engine, resulting in more torque, and the wheel wells are different from the standard SRT to accommodate the 20-inch aluminum wheels. The Challenger SRT Hellcat can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds and can brake from 600 mph in 36 yards. Top speed is a breathtaking 199 mph!
The car you see here belongs to David Miller, a retired corrections officer from Desloge, Missouri. He purchased the car five years ago from a used car dealership in Paducah, Kentucky with only 800 miles on the clock! David searched coast to coast for a Challenger Hellcat, and he was intent on finding one in Plum Crazy Purple, because he once owned a 2013 Challenger RT in that color and he wanted a Hellcat in the same hue. He found a few in that color, but the one in Paducah was the closest to St. Louis.
Dave’s Hellcat was a stock model when he bought it, but he had plans for it. They included an extra set of 20-inch rims, same style, but in black because he likes to switch them out now and then just for the heck of it. He also had the Retro Shop in St. Charles install some LED lighting, including RGBW headlight halos and demon eyes in the centers. He also installed LED lighting strips in the grill, under the hood and in the trunk. The interior is almost stock, save the headrests which he had custom embroidered with the Hellcat logo and script in silver and gold. He also added Hellcat door sills, a dealer available option, installed. The result of Dave’s efforts is one sweet Challenger that is a one-of-a-kind!
By the way, Dave’s Hellcat is equipped with a Tremec five-speed manual transmission. After five years of ownership, the car has logged approximately 23,000 miles.
Stay tuned right here for upcoming events including breakfasts with Fin Man, and Rollin’ with Fin Man tours.