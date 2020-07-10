5 reasons to build new vs. buying used

Buying a home is one of the biggest purchases you will ever make. Existing homes can be great but even if you win the over-asking bidding war, there are likely to be unexpected repair bills you never considered – even after inspections. And, more importantly, the need to pay these hidden costs can begin almost immediately.
According to the Zillow New Construction Consumer Housing Trend Report 2019:
- 83% of existing homebuyers say they repaired or renovated their homes within the first year of ownership.
- 54% had to make a repair or renovation within the first 30 days of receiving the keys.
- 48% of buyers who purchased a brand-new home in the past two years still haven't had to make a single repair or renovation.
While the desire to improve our lives tends to drive our need to make a move, the vast majority of existing home buyers move into their resale homes with a list of projects and additional costs not included in the purchase price of the home.
So, why buy used? Build new home construction now with Payne Family Homes.
Avoid unexpected repairs
Buyers purchasing new home construction save hundreds, even thousands of dollars, by avoiding repairs and renovations as everything in a newly built home is all new. And, think of the free time gained by not working on home repairs!
Save up to $15,000 off options
Union quality Payne Family Homes are built to reflect buyer-selected floor plan configurations, fixtures and finishes. Right now, receive up to $15,000 Off Options* to personalize your new home during the Great American New Home Sale.
Low mortgage rates save you more
Buyers are getting more for their money now with historic low mortgage rates. Why settle for someone else’s home when you can build your own dream home?
Start building a better way of life
There is only a short window of opportunity to build your new Payne Family Home and be settled in before the close of 2020. With a home designed around the way you live, you’ll be well positioned to make great headway against your 2021 New Year’s resolutions.
Take occupancy now
Why make your move to a used home when Payne Family Homes has move-in ready and quick close homes across the St. Louis region?
Visit and chat with us at paynefamilyhomes.com or call/text 314-477-1218 to learn more.
314-477-1218
*Applies to new to-be-built contracts written July 1-31, 2020. Minimum purchase required. Excludes allowances. Discount awarded at time of contract. See community manager for details. Cannot be combined with other offers.
