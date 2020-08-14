A season finale you won’t want to miss!

McKelvey Homes is wrapping up the summer season with astonishing savings on the firm’s remaining selection of owner-ready Designer market homes. This Summer Spectacular event is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to save up to $55,439 on a newly-completed McKelvey home! And that’s not all… Market homebuyer’s in August will receive incredible savings, plus $2,500 in free closing costs! But only a handful of these amazing residences are available, so there’s no time to waste.
For homebuyers, the timing couldn’t be better. McKelvey’s market homes are attractively landscaped, so the yards are instantly ready for outdoor enjoyment. There’s time to meet new neighbors and families with children can be settled in before the start of the school year. Even more important, at these prices, the investment value simply can’t be matched.
Premium styling, phenomenal value!
Ready for immediate possession in several of the region’s most desirable neighborhoods, these market homes showcase the exceptional standard features that characterize McKelvey’s top-selling Designer Series. Quality-built from foundation to finish, the spacious plans all include 3-car garages and are beautifully appointed with rich hardwood flooring, gleaming granite counter tops, direct-vent fireplaces and much more. And at these prices, each market home is an incomparable investment value!
In all the right places!
McKelvey Homes’ neighborhood locations are carefully chosen for their natural beauty, easy access to major thoroughfares, highly ranked schools and proximity to shopping, dining and recreational facilities. You’ll find move-in ready market homes in these fine communities:
Owner-ready in Dardenne Prairie
Instantly accessible to the Page Extension, just west of Bryan Road, Inverness has two move-in ready homes. A beautifully customized 1.5-story “Muirfield.” Highlights include a 3-car garage, direct vent stone fireplace, lavish main-floor owner’s suite and three bedrooms surrounding a spacious step-up bonus room on the upper level. Offered for $619,639, this elegant home is priced to include $12,500 in sale savings, plus $2,500 in free closing costs! Also move-in ready, a “Sterling” ranch, which is offered for $588,541, with $12,500 in savings, plus $2,500 in free closing costs!
Last call in O’Fallon
One opportunity remains at Muirfield Manor, off Feise Road, between Bryan Road and Highway K. The “Tuscany II” ranch, just named Best New Floor Plan of the year by the HBA, has a wide-open floor plan and luxury features that you’ll be sure to love. The ranch is offered for $442,467, plus $2,500 in free closing costs!
Phenomenal savings in Lake St. Louis
Superbly located on Hwy N, McKelvey’s Wyndemere Estates is a once-in-a-lifetime ownership opportunity! Now for sale, the designer-appointed “Sterling” display has a walk-out finished lower level, 3-car garage, extensive hardwood flooring, deluxe island kitchen, deck off the breakfast room, luxurious owner suite, a study, three additional bedrooms, two additional full baths and a powder room. All this and much more for $545,000 – a whopping savings of $50,135 – plus $2,500 in free closing costs.
Luxury living in West County
Available in McKelvey’s newest community in Ellisville, Clarkson Meadows, is a “Sterling” ranch. This 2600-sq ft home features an expanded kitchen, extensive hardwood, luxurious owner suite and much more! The ranch is offered for $608,439 with $12,500 in savings plus, $2,500 in closing costs!
Also in West County, a move-in ready 1.5-story “Muirfield” is available on a custom home site at 620 Nancy Place. This gorgeous home features a 3-car garage, direct vent stone fireplace in the hearth room, lavish main-floor owner suite and three bedrooms surrounding a spacious step-up bonus room on the upper level. Offered for $626,000, this elegant home is priced to include $55,439 in sale savings, plus $2,500 in free closing costs!
Full descriptions of these and other exceptional market homes and neighborhoods are posted on the company website, mckelveyhomes.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!