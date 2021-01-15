Carefree living at Amberleigh in O’Fallon

O’Fallon is a St. Charles County suburb that consistently ranks as a "Best Place to Live" in Missouri. Now there’s even more to love about this desirable area of the St. Louis region – Amberleigh.
Payne Family Homes is delighted to announce the Grand Release of extraordinary new home sites available at Amberleigh, a new home development under construction now off Diehr Road in O’Fallon, Missouri.
This stunning new home community is situated in a nature-like setting, featuring a walking trail, stocked lake and a beautiful sprawling common ground. Payne Family Homes will offer 57 carefree home sites spanning one long cul-de-sac street. A number of these desirable home sites will back to common ground and towering mature trees so its homeowners will enjoy peaceful, serene views in this sought-after O’Fallon location.
Here’s the best part! Residents building with Payne Family Homes at Amberleigh can retire the snow shovel and the garden tools.
The Amberleigh neighborhood HOA will provide lawn care and maintenance, landscaping and snow removal – lending to a luxurious, carefree way of life. Homeowners will also have the option to fence the yard for pet safety. This feature is uncommon in carefree neighborhoods but something Payne Family Homes recognizes as valuable to its homeowners.
Payne Family Homes will offer its highly-acclaimed Vision Series ranch models at Amberleigh. This series includes the recent St. Louis Home Builders Association small ranch home of the year award winner, The Aubrey. The Aubrey offers three bedrooms and two baths in a thoughtfully planned 1,336 sq. ft. footprint.
The Sinclair is the next larger in the series, coming in at 1,615 sq. ft.
Both The DaVinci and The Hamilton are each slightly larger and each offers a unique Eagle’s Nest option. The Eagle’s Nest allows buyers to turn a classic Payne Family Homes ranch into a 1½-story home adding a bedroom, living area and full bath in a second floor.
Finally, The Roosevelt is a recent addition to the Payne Family Homes lineup. This 1,844 sq. ft. model is designed to include 3' wide doors and larger spaces, a 25' deep garage and a 4' wide staircase to lower level. These built-in features along with accessibility options mean this home is designed to allow for aging in place.
The interest list for Amberleigh is growing quickly, so don’t delay. Contact Payne Family Homes now to learn more or visit the temporary sales office in Village Point at 105 Rhythm Point Drive in St. Peters, Missouri, 63376. With special Grand Opening pricing offered to a limited number of early contracts, now is the time to make your move to Amberleigh by Payne Family Homes.
314-477-1218