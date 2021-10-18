Check out McKelvey’s Liberty Series now selling at Sommerlin!

Prospective homebuyers now have their chance to get a first look at Sommerlin. McKelvey’s much anticipated new community is located on 25-acres near the intersection of HWY DD and Sommers Road, in O’Fallon, MO. Development is underway and pre-sales have started daily at the onsite sales office located on Sommers Road. During construction of Sommerlin’s Madison display home, buyers are invited to view a completed field model at nearby Inverness off of Feise Road.
All-new innovative designs
Designed for 80 homesites, Sommerlin features single-family homes, starting in the mid-$300s, from the all-new Liberty Series. Ranging in size from 1,700 sq ft to over 3,000 sq ft, The Liberty Series includes a variety of innovative plan choices including ranch, 1.5 story, and 2 story homes appealing to everyone from first-time homebuyers to empty nesters. Sommerlin features two and three-car garages with the exterior curb appeal you would expect from a McKelvey Home.
Now under construction, the 1.5-story Madison display will feature a flowing open floorplan; 11’ ceilings in the Breakfast Room and Great Room with stone to ceiling linear fireplace flanked by windows on either side. The large island kitchen will feature built-in stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a large walk-in pantry. The owner’s retreat will feature a spa-like shower with separate vanities, an enclosed water closet, and a large walk-in closet. Upstairs, you will find three additional large bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a loft. Also, this display will have a covered deck for outdoor entertainment and a finished lower level with a rec room, wet bar, and a fifth bedroom and bathroom. Completion of the display is expected this Fall.
Ready to see the Madison now? McKelvey Homes just completed a field model version of the Madison at Inverness, located at the corner of Bryan and Feise Road. This home will be open to view from 10 am-5 pm this weekend! Come check out the newest model home in the Liberty Series and choose from some of the very best homesites at Sommerlin to build your new home!
Location, location, location
Sommerlin is situated near popular shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, as well as O’Day Park. Its location near interstate 40/64 will offer residents quick commutes and easy access to many major employers and key business centers. The community is within walking distance to three of the Wentzville School District’s top schools: Discovery Ridge Elementary, Frontier Middle School and Liberty High School.
The community was designed with extensive common ground, a trail system, a pocket park with a gazebo, and a water feature with a fountain. Homesites are still available at Sommerlin that back to these amenities making Sommerlin a sought-after community.
“We are excited to begin this project,” said Jim Brennan, President of McKelvey Homes. “There are very few new construction opportunities remaining in this highly popular area of O’Fallon. Sommerlin will offer buyers the best of everything including a convenient location, top-quality construction, modern amenities, green space, and top-rated school district.”
Uncompromising quality
The oldest and most well-established name in Missouri’s homebuilding industry, McKelvey Homes has maintained a tradition of excellence since 1898. The firm takes great pride in its enduring reputation for integrity, expertise, leadership, financial stability, and superior customer service. Committed to the belief and “only quality endures,” every McKelvey Home is built to the highest standards of value, design, and craftsmanship.
Visit our sales office located off Sommers Road, our website at McKelveyHomes.com or call 636.332.9884.