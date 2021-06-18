Check out McKelvey’s Phase 2 at Inverness!

Huge crowds turned out for the grand opening of Inverness last year and their excitement was understandable. Situated between I-70 and 364, at the corner of Bryan and Feise Roads, Inverness is one of Dardenne Prairie’s most anticipated new-home developments in recent years. At this enviable location, McKelvey Homes, Fischer Homes, and Lombardo Homes have joined forces to create an extraordinary master-planned community on 106 acres. Phase 2 of this sought-after community opened with a flurry of excited homebuyers waiting to purchase their perfect homesite! Since the inaugural celebration, tremendous progress has been made at the site, and early visitors who may have been “just curious” at the time will definitely want to see this neighborhood again. The attractive stone monuments and grand parkway that mark the entrance are now complete, the gazebo marking the entrance to phase 2 is now complete, and confirming the neighborhood’s residential appeal, brand-new homes are going up everywhere!
Inverness’ 266 homesites are clustered around numerous enclaves radiating from a main boulevard; landscaped roundabouts and islands; distinctive monuments, some with pedestrian arches; four lakes; extensive common ground and pocket parks; and a meandering trail system connecting the various enclaves. A unique element of the Inverness site plan, variable building setbacks will enhance the homes’ curb appeal and further emphasize the community’s open, park-like ambience.
A cut above the rest
St. Louisans need no introduction to McKelvey Homes’ 123-year reputation for fine craftsmanship. Featuring the top-selling Designer Series Collection, McKelvey continues to build a tradition of excellence at Inverness. The 11-plan portfolio features innovative ranch, 1.5, and two-story floor plans. Starting from the $400s, the collection offers designs ranging from 2,000 to 4,015 square feet.
Superbly crafted, the Designer collection exemplifies the builder’s invitation to “move up to McKelvey.” Included with all homes in the portfolio are 3-car garages, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, hardwood flooring, direct-vent fireplaces, luxurious owner suites, and island kitchens with designer cabinetry and granite surfaces.
Spotlighting the “LaSalle” by McKelvey Homes
On display at Inverness is the 3993-square-foot “LaSalle”; A dramatic 4-bedroom Ranch, a customer favorite, with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining and shown with a finished lower level.
In addition to the portfolio’s many upscale standards, the LaSalle showcases a split bedroom layout, newly-designed expanded kitchen and family foyer, 11-foot great room ceiling, a finished lower level, and a covered patio. Other luxury features to look for include the lavish master suite, with its large well-appointed master bath, ceramic tile, separate vanities, and oversize shower featuring the U by Moen smart shower system with luxurious shower head, two body sprays and separate hand held shower.
Ready to move now?
Instantly accessible to the Page Extension, just west of Bryan Road, Inverness has two completed market homes that are move in ready! One, is a market home version of the “LaSalle”. This home boasts many of the features that you see in our display home at Inverness. This gorgeous home is listed for $698,040. The other is a beautifully customized 1.5-story “Muirfield”. Highlights of this move-in ready home include, a 3-car garage, direct vent stone fireplace, lavish main-floor owner’s suite, composite deck, and three bedrooms surrounding a spacious step-up bonus room on the upper level. This elegant home is offered for $739,041. Both homes feature landscaping and irrigation system. Four additional market homes are also under construction for those who are ready to move soon.
Stop in the sales office to see the latest in new-home design and check out the move-in ready opportunities, visit Inverness this weekend. Directions and details can be found online at McKelveyHomes.com.