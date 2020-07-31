Destined for success!

Final opportunities remain in McKelvey’s sought-after community Bur Oaks in Chesterfield! Many customer-owned homes are currently under construction and a luxurious 1.5-story Muirfield market home is now under construction and will be move-in ready this fall.
A dynamic setting entered from Wildhorse Creek Road, just 1.25 miles west of Long Road, Bur Oaks is the ultimate combination of privacy, natural beauty and convenience. Encircled by mature woods and common ground, this residential haven features oversize homesites, stunning views to the west, an onsite park and a network of picturesque walking trails.
Mere minutes away are the countless attractions of Chesterfield – the outlet malls, Chesterfield Commons, the Athletic Complex and the City’s miles of shopping, dining, recreational and entertainment complexes. Commuters have instant access to I-64/40 and families with children are served by top-rated Rockwood schools.
A cut above the rest
St. Louisans need no introduction to McKelvey Homes’ 122-year reputation for superior craftsmanship. At Bur Oaks, the legendary homebuilder has assembled a hand-picked collection of 3- and 4-bedroom plans from its high-fashion Designer Series, encompassing 2,600 to more than 4,000 square feet with prices from the $640s.
Exterior highlights include 3-car side-entry garages, distinguished brick-&-stone elevations, masonry on all sides and James Hardie siding. Inside, these free-flowing residences are lavished with upscale amenities, premium finishes, extensive hardwood flooring and plenty of space for a home office and home school area. The deluxe island kitchens are appointed with designer cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless appliances and spa-like baths enhance the spacious owner retreats.
Available this fall, a Muirfield market home, offered for $873,028, plus $2,500 in closing costs! Among the many features of this stunning, light-filled home are a 42” gas fireplace with wraparound bookshelves in the hearth room; 11’ ceilings in the great room; gourmet kitchen with built in stainless steel appliances; a vaulted bath, lavished with ceramic tile, in the main-floor owners suite; and on the upper level, a step-up bonus room, Jack-&-Jill bath serving two of the bedrooms and a third full bath.
More to see at Bur Oaks
Open for touring daily, the 1.5-story Turnberry display epitomizes McKelvey’s up-to-the-minute residential design. Special features to look for include a comfy sitting area in the luxurious main-floor owners suite; a gourmet island kitchen with built-in stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and quartz countertops; unique “family foyer” entrance; stone-front fireplace and custom bookshelves in the hearth room; and a step-up bonus room, three generous bedrooms and a Jack-&-Jill bath and third full bath on the upper level.
The best of everything
A haven from the hectic pace of daily living where you can entertain the kids at the on-site park, take a stroll along the walking paths or watch for eagles at the trail lookout, Bur Oaks still provides owners with instant access to every day-to-day conveniences just a few miles away in Chesterfield Valley.
McKelvey Homes invites you to discover Bur Oaks Tuesdays - Sundays from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Mondays from Noon - 5 p.m. For more details on this fabulous new community, visit mckelveyhomes.com or call 314-378-2186.
