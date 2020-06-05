Display Grand Opening at Village Point

Award-winning St. Louis home builder, Payne Family Homes is offering detached villa living, distinctive floor plans, and carefree living in one of St. Charles County’s most desirable neighborhoods – Village Point in St. Peters, MO. The neighborhood is now celebrating the grand opening of its newly completed and fully decorated display home, The Roosevelt.
The Roosevelt is a wheelchair-friendly plan that offers inspired design and union-quality craftsmanship across a stylish and versatile one story, three bedroom, two bath, 1,800 square feet home with the option to finish the lower level, adding 966 more square feet of living space.
Included in the base structure are 3' wide doors and larger spaces for ease of mobility throughout the home. A 25' deep garage allows for vehicles with a wheelchair lift. A 4' wide staircase to lower level ensures a stair lift can be installed at construction or when the time comes.
This home is designed and crafted to support the way buyers want to live now and in the future.
The Roosevelt offers option packages for accessibility exactly where it’s needed:
Zero-barrier flush entries
- Roll smoothly through entry/exit with no steps and no ramps
Easy reach kitchen package
- Get cooking with lower countertops and upper cabinets, plus roll-under workspaces
Easy access bath packages
- Go with confidence with easy-reach counter height and roll-under sink
- Accessible shower or tub unit with grab bars and seating
- Easy-to-reach grab bars at commode
Accessible laundry package
- Chores are easier with lower countertops and wall cabinets plus roll-under sink
Closet and shelving options
- Choose where you want closet shelves and rod mounted at 42" above floor
- Add available second, higher shelf and rod at 84" for added storage
Optional bar package
- Entertain in style with accessible countertops, cabinets and roll-under sink
The Roosevelt offers six appealing exterior elevations with choice of 2- or 3-car front entry garage. Styles range from classic clean lines, to cozy cottage to stately craftsman looks.
Village Point is a maintenance-provided community offering a lifestyle free from lawn care, landscaping commitments, costly irrigation and backbreaking snow removal.
Village Point is located at Mexico Road and Mid Rivers Mall Drive, just 2 miles west of the St. Peters Rec Plex.
For more information and current promotional offers, call 314-477-1218 or visit paynefamilyhomes.com.
