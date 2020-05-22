Enjoy 25% off an unlimited set of options

In a Payne Family Home, every little thing matters.
From uniquely crafted architecture to expertly designed floor plans offering uninterrupted flow from room to room – thoughtfully planned spaces make your life easier and more comfortable. And with so many ways to personalize your brand- new home to fit you just right, building new has never made so much sense. Especially now, when communities across St. Charles, St. Louis and Jefferson Counties are offering 25% off unlimited options and upgrades.
Choose the perfect neighborhood
Recognizing what’s most important to you, Payne Family Homes is developing new home communities in the most desirable locations – with neighborhoods that suit virtually any lifestyle and budget. Shop by school district, choose first-class amenities, opt for an easy commute or choose a carefree lifestyle where lawn care, landscape maintenance and snow removal are provided for you. Quick Close Homes are available for buyers in a hurry to make their move. Payne Family Homes’ communities are as unique as our award-winning homes.
Create the ideal floor plan
Innovative ranch, one-and-a-half story and two-story floor plans are designed around the most important feature in any home – your family! You’ll feel the difference the moment you step foot inside a Payne Family Home. Tremendous sight lines mean fewer walls, more open gathering spaces, taller ceilings and an abundance of natural light.
Your home is designed to support your modern lifestyle and includes trendsetting architectural details, fully-sodded yards, professional landscaping, architectural shingles, superior Sherwin-Williams wall paint, energy-efficient windows and doors, Frigidaire appliances, Kohler plumbing fixtures, Carrier heating and air conditioning, Mohawk flooring… the list of included features goes on and on. No detail is overlooked.
And, you can choose available optional room configurations to create a floor plan that is truly, uniquely you. Raise the ceilings, deepen the foundation, open the staircases. Spice up the kitchen, add a screened-in porch, finish the lower level. There are even floor plans that allow for a second owner’s suite, wheelchair-friendly accessibility, 25-foot deep garage, as many as five bedrooms and so much more.
Personalize your home
Our house truly becomes your home during your appointments at the Payne Family Homes Design Studio. This is where you’ll see, touch and choose the colors, options and finishes you want built into your home. And to guide you, we’ve assembled a talented team of new home design experts to help you make choices that capture your sense of style and reflect your way of life. You’ll be proud to live in and show off your new Payne Family Home for decades to come.
Building a better way of life begins with building a home that requires less maintenance, boosts energy-efficiency and comes complete with builder, manufacturer, structural and systems warranties to give you peace of mind. Contact us to learn how you can save 25% off unlimited options now.
Life is better in the woods
Fresh air, towering arbors and lush common ground are all abundant as the valley views that seem never ending at Alexander Woods. Limited, however, are the 37 breathtaking home sites offered in this unexpected Chesterfield hideaway setting.
Come home to Alexander Woods at 867 Nardin Drive, Chesterfield, MO, 63017. Decorated model homes are now open daily for live tours with health and safety precautions in place. Call 314-220-2101 to schedule a private or virtual tour.
