Fall is in the air!

Here’s something to think about while carving pumpkins and putting up those Fall decorations. Act quickly and, next year, you could be greeting trick-or-treaters in a brand-new home at The Villages at Sandfort Farm. Fall Sales are in full swing this season, with the third and final phase selling fast! Situated just north of I-70, between Zumbehl and Truman Roads, historic Sandfort Farm is one of St. Charles’ most anticipated new-home developments in recent years. At this enviable location, McKelvey Homes, joined forces with two other builders to create an extraordinary master-planned community consisting of 253 homesites clustered around numerous cul-de-sacs radiating from a single main boulevard.
Since the inaugural celebration, tremendous progress has been made at the site, and early visitors who may have been “just curious” at the time will definitely want to see this neighborhood again. Much of Sandfort Farm’s planned amenities, which include more than 33 acres of common ground, walking trails, a playground, a swimming pool, and a 3,900 square foot pool house have started to take shape. The attractive stone monument that marks the entrance is now complete! And confirming the neighborhood’s residential appeal, brand-new homes are going up everywhere!
“Now that so many homes have been completed, prospective buyers are beginning to appreciate the site’s natural beauty and our vision for the design of this upscale neighborhood,” McKelvey Homes president Jim Brennan remarked.
The crème de la crème
Adding to the excitement at The Villages at Sandfort Farm, McKelvey Homes is now selling and building homes fast in the third and final phase! Featuring large tree-lined home sites, the 11-plan portfolio features innovative ranch, 1.5, and two-story floor plans. Starting from the $400s, the collection offers designs ranging from 2,000 to 4,015 square feet.
Superbly crafted, the Designer collection exemplifies the builder’s invitation to “move up to McKelvey.” Included with all homes in the portfolio are 3-car garages, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, hardwood flooring, direct-vent fireplaces, luxurious owner suites, and island kitchens with designer cabinetry and granite surfaces.
Quality that shows
On display at The Villages at Sandfort Farm is the spectacular 1.5-story “Turnberry,” illustrating McKelvey’s superb craftsmanship, an impressive array of luxury standard features, and some of the custom options available. Highlighted by a new modern farmhouse elevation, this innovative 4-bedroom plan is shown with an 11-foot great room ceiling and step-up bonus room on the upper level.
Ready to move soon?
Four stunning market homes are now under construction, including our newest 1.5 story “Provence” with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a craftsman exterior. Features of this home include a large open floorplan with extensive hardwood flooring, a large island kitchen with built-in stainless-steel appliances and hard surface countertops, first-floor owner’s suite, 11’ ceilings in the great room, and much more! The Provence is priced at $676,064. A 1.5 story “Turnberry” with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths is also under construction and listed for $756,663. Two ranch plans are also now under construction and are priced between $583,285 and $586,378.
Close to everything
The Villages at Sandfort Farm is nearby the Katy Trail, historic riverfront, Streets of St. Charles, and other city attractions. And I-70, Highway 94, 370, Earth City, and the airport are all within 15 minutes of the entrance.
For complete details on this sensational community, visit mckelveyhomes.com, or call 636-891-3693.