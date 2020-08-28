Final closeout underway at Main Street Crossing

Winding through the breathtaking hills of Wildwood, keep your eyes wide open. You’ll find a hidden treasure set back off of Highway 109 near 100 as you enter the heart of downtown Wildwood – Main Street Crossing.
This wildly popular new home community is nearly sold out! With spectacular home sites remaining, historic low mortgage rates and limited opportunities available to start building a better way of life in this charming Payne Family Homes development, now is the time to come and take another look!
Main Street Crossing is an active community that is designed and constructed to promote a rich quality of life for its residents -- consistent with the title “#3 Best Place to Raise a Family in Missouri” as recently awarded to Wildwood by Niche.com.
Located just moments from Wildwood Town Center, Main Street Crossing combines the luxury and superior functionality of union-quality new home construction with the walkability and conveniences that come from its ideal urban location.
In contrast, pristine natural surroundings of Babler State Park the Al Foster trail, Rockwood Reservations, and other nearby trails and parks make Wildwood a highly desirable setting for luxurious living.
The wildly popular New Urban and Lifestyle collections of ranch, 1½ and two-story homes sold exclusively at Main Street Crossing feature unique architecture and loads of charm. Floor plans are designed with built-in luxury, thoughtfully crafted to support today’s modern lifestyle.
When you build a Payne Family Home, you personalize every living space to reflect your family’s unique way of life. Configure the perfect floor plan. And, choose the exact colors, fixtures and finishes from names you know and trust: Designer-styled Mohawk flooring. Wall colors by Sherwin Williams. Enduring James Hardie siding. Bold and beautiful Kohler plumbing fixtures. The list goes on and on.
Come explore Main Street Crossing now while limited opportunities remain. Tour our fully-decorated Denmark ranch model display, explore three homes presently under construction and available for quick move, and get to know the sought-after floor plans available to-be-built.
Situated in the top-rated Rockwood School District with students attending Eureka High School, this community truly has it all. Make our house your home now in Main Street Crossing. Luxurious. Affordable. Wildwood.
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Rachael Sellmann, Community Manager
2449 Grover Ridge Drive, Wildwood MO 63040
314-565-8465
