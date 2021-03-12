Final opportunities at McKelvey Homes’ Bur Oaks!

Final opportunities remain in McKelvey’s sought-after community, Bur Oaks in Chesterfield! Since the inaugural celebration, tremendous progress has been made at the site, and early visitors who may have been “just curious” at the time will definitely want to see this neighborhood again. Many customer-owned homes are currently under construction. A luxurious 1½-story Muirfield market home is now under construction. Come check out the plans for our LaSalle Ranch that is soon to be under roof!
A dynamic setting entered from Wildhorse Creek Road, just 1.25 miles west of Long Road, Bur Oaks is the ultimate combination of privacy, natural beauty and convenience. Encircled by mature woods and common ground, this residential haven features oversized homesites, stunning views to the west, an onsite park and a network of picturesque walking trails.
Mere minutes away are the countless attractions of Chesterfield – the outlet malls, Chesterfield Commons, the Athletic Complex and the city’s miles of shopping, dining, recreational and entertainment complexes. Commuters have instant access to I-64/40, and families with children are served by top-rated Rockwood schools.
A cut above the rest
St. Louisans need no introduction to McKelvey Homes’ 123-year reputation for superior craftsmanship. At Bur Oaks, the legendary homebuilder has assembled a hand-picked collection of three- and four-bedroom plans from its high-fashion designer series, encompassing 2,600 to more than 4,000 square feet with prices from the mid $600s.
Exterior highlights include 3-car, side-entry garages, distinguished brick-&-stone elevations, masonry on all sides and James Hardie siding. Inside, these free-flowing residences are lavished with upscale amenities, premium finishes, extensive hardwood flooring and plenty of space for a home office and homeschool area. The deluxe island kitchens are appointed with designer cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless appliances, and spa-like baths enhance the spacious owner retreats.
Available soon, a Muirfield market home, offered in the upper $800s, plus $2,500 in closing costs! Among the many features of this stunning, light-filled home are a 42” gas fireplace with wrap around bookshelves in the hearth room, 11’ ceilings in the great room, gourmet kitchen with built in stainless steel appliances, a vaulted bath lavished with ceramic tile in the main-floor owner’s suite and on the upper level, a step-up bonus room, Jack-&-Jill bath serving two of the bedrooms and a third full bath.
Available soon, a LaSalle Ranch plan, offered in the mid $800s, plus $2,500 in closing costs! This gorgeous, 2804-square-foot, split-bedroom plan offers an open floor plan concept with 11’ ceilings in the great room, gourmet kitchen with built in stainless steel appliances, a spa like owner’s suite with large luxurious shower, separate vanities and large walk-in closet and covered deck off of the breakfast room.
More to see at Bur Oaks
Open for touring daily, the 1½-story Turnberry display epitomizes McKelvey’s up-to-the-minute residential design. Special features to look for include a comfy sitting area in the luxurious main-floor owner’s suite; a gourmet island kitchen with built in stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and quartz countertops; unique “family foyer” entrance; stone-front fireplace and custom bookshelves in the hearth room; and a step-up bonus room, three generous bedrooms and a Jack-&-Jill bath and third full bath on the upper level.
The best of everything
A haven from the hectic pace of daily living where you can entertain the kids at the on-site park, take a stroll along the walking paths or watch for eagles at the trail lookout, Bur Oaks still provides owners with instant access to every day-to-day convenience just a few miles away in Chesterfield Valley.
McKelvey Homes invites you to discover Bur Oaks Tuesdays-Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Mondays from noon to 5 p.m.
For more details on this fabulous new community, visit mckelveyhomes.com, or call 314-378-2186.