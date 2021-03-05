Five opportunities remain at McKelvey’s Wyndemere Estates!

For some buyers, the prospect of building a home can be daunting. They want new construction but may not have the time to build or the desire to make the countless choices entailed in the process. Still others want to see exactly what they’re buying before making a new-home investment. McKelvey Homes has the solution for all these prospective customers – right now at Wyndemere Estates, there are five remaining opportunities, and all are either under construction or move-in ready! Don’t miss your opportunity to move into a new home at Wyndemere Estates.
Innovative designs!
The true value of these homes is even more apparent when buyers consider the luxury amenities included with this quality-crafted, energy-efficient home. Wyndemere Estates features 11 plans from the builder’s classic and designer series, starting from $349,700 and appealing to the full spectrum of homebuyers.
Homes in the elegant designer series include a 3-car garage, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, a fireplace, state-of-the-art appliances, premium cabinetry and dual HVAC units in multi-level designs. Also included in the designer series, add granite kitchen countertops and extensive hardwood flooring to the impressive list of standards.
Location, location, location
Tranquil and tree-lined, the community is entered from Highway N, just two miles from I-64/40, giving residents direct access to the exciting shopping, dining and entertainment complexes of Lake Saint Louis.
Public education is provided by the award-winning Wentzville School District, with secondary students attending Liberty High School.
Spotlighting the “Tuscany II” by McKelvey Homes
An industry leader since 1898, McKelvey Homes opened a “Tuscany II” display in October. The 2203-square-foot display is an award winning, dramatic, three-bedroom ranch with an innovative open floor plan.
In addition to the portfolio’s upscale standards – the Tuscany II showcases an expanded kitchen with premium cabinetry, built-in stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and family foyer. Extensive hardwood flooring and a direct-vent fireplace in the great room with built-in bookcases complete the main area of the home. Other luxury features to look for include the lavish owner’s suite, with its large well-appointed master bath, ceramic tile, adult-height vanities and oversize shower, and two large secondary bedrooms perfect for a home office or a homeschool space. A market-home version of this beautiful home is under construction and sale priced at $502,471 plus, $2,500 in closing costs!
Prompt move-in opportunities remain
Five market homes remain and are now completed or under construction at Wyndemere Estates giving home buyers prompt move-in opportunities. The brand-new craftsman-styled, 1½-story Larkspur, $555,971, plus $2,500 in closing costs, is move-in ready! Highlights include a 3-car garage, spectacular island kitchen, banks of windows in the fireside great room, a lavish main floor owner’s retreat, a study perfect for working from home or homeschool studies, a spacious bonus room and three generous bedrooms and two baths on the upper level.
Also under construction, a two-story Carlyle, $494,722 plus $2,500 in closing costs, projected for completion this winter. Highlights include a 3-car garage, large open floor plan with extensive hardwood flooring, luxurious kitchen with built-in stainless appliances and quartz countertops, lavish second floor owner’s suite with three generous sized bedrooms and bonus room.
A 1½ story Muirfield with four bedrooms and 3½ baths. This home includes a 3-car garage, hearth room stone fireplace with bookcases, 11-foot ceilings in the great room and a gourmet kitchen with built-in stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops. Extensive hardwood flooring throughout the main floor, first floor owner’s suite with luxurious vaulted bathroom, separate vanities and a spa-like tub and shower. Listed for $616,009 plus, $2,500 in closing costs.
Wyndemere Estates and one additional market home are fully described on the builder’s website, mckelveyhomes.com, and community sales manager Sheri Luster invites questions at 636-332-9884.
