Forget about spring cleaning – greet the season in a brand-new McKelvey Home!

For most homeowners, springtime comes with a lengthy “to-do” list. Repairing the ravages of winter, indoors and out. Patching base spots in the lawn. Painting, cleaning, window-washing, and trying to decide if it’s worth updating those rooms you’ve long since tired of. Well, St. Louis, there is an alternative. Invest in a brand new McKelvey Home!
McKelvey Homes makes the process effortless. Choose your favorite McKelvey neighborhood, choose the floorplan that is right for you, select the options that are important to you, and start improving your life. Need to move right away? McKelvey has an outstanding selection of market homes, available for immediate possession, loaded with upgrades, and specially priced.
Design your home – or move in today
Here’s a quick checklist of the chic neighborhoods in St. Charles and St. Louis Counties where you can build and customize or find stunning homes ready for immediate move-in. For photos and complete descriptions, visit the company website, mckelveyhomes.com.
Inverness: Starting in the $400s, Inverness is situated between I-70 and 364, at the corner of Bryan and Feise Roads in Dardenne Prairie. Phase 2 of this sought-after community is now open with homesites clustered around numerous enclaves radiating from a main boulevard, landscaped roundabouts and islands, distinctive monuments, four lakes, extensive common ground and pocket parks, a meandering trail system connecting the various enclaves, and variable building setbacks to enhance your home’s curb appeal and further emphasize the community’s open, park-like ambience.
The Villages at Sandfort Farm: From the $400s. Phase 3 is now open! Situated just north of I-70, between Zumbehl and Truman Roads, Sandfort Farm includes more than 33 acres of common ground, walking trails, a playground and community swimming pool. The attractive stone monument that marks the entrance is now complete! And confirming the neighborhood’s residential appeal, brand-new homes are going up everywhere!
Clarkson Meadows: From the upper $400s. Clarkson Meadows is located in an established residential area off Clarkson Road, a half-mile north of Manchester. Nestled in the western suburbs of St. Louis County, Ellisville is a wonderful community featuring great neighborhoods, the highly acclaimed Rockwood Schools, and an outstanding parks and trails system. Hurry in, just a one opportunity remains!
Wyndemere Estates: From the mid $300s. Final opportunities remain in this tranquil and tree-lined community. Entered from Highway N, just two miles from I-64/40, giving residents direct access to the exciting shopping, dining, and entertainment complexes of Lake Saint Louis. Public education is provided by the award-winning Wentzville School District, with secondary students attending Liberty High School.
Bur Oaks: From the mid $600s. Final opportunities remain in this dynamic setting entered from Wildhorse Creek Road, just 1.25 miles west of Long Road. Bur Oaks is the ultimate combination of privacy, natural beauty, and convenience. Encircled by mature woods and common ground, this residential haven features oversized homesites, stunning views to the west, an onsite park, and a network of picturesque walking trails.