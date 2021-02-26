Forget about spring cleaning!

For most homeowners, springtime comes with a lengthy “to-do” list - repairing the ravages of winter, indoors and out, patching bare spots in the lawn, painting, cleaning, window-washing and trying to decide if it’s worth updating those rooms you’ve long since tired of. Well, St. Louis, there is an alternative. Invest in a brand-new McKelvey home!
McKelvey Homes has an excellent selection of designer market homes, ready for immediate or prompt possession in prime locations throughout the metro region. Loaded with high-quality luxury amenities, these stunning homes won’t last long!
For those accustomed to quality
St. Louisans need no introduction to McKelvey Homes’ 123-year reputation for superior craftsmanship. These McKelvey Market Homes have all been hand selected with top selling features with today’s buyer in mind. All include a standard 3-car garage, 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, extensive hardwood flooring, gourmet style kitchens with premium cabinetry, built-in stainless-steel appliances and large working islands with quartz countertops. Luxurious owner’s suites are also included with spa-like bathrooms. Open-concept floor plans with 42" gas fireplaces, window walls in the great rooms for maximum light and home office or home school spaces for those working and learning from home.
Here’s just one example
Tranquil and tree-lined, Wyndemere Estates (636-332-9884) is located off Highway N, two miles from I-64/40, in Lake Saint Louis. Sales have been brisk. This community has just five opportunities remaining, showcasing market homes from our classic and designer series collections.
Move-in ready is a Larkspur 1½-story with three bedrooms and a main floor gorgeous owner’s suite. Sale-priced at $580,288, this sophisticated market home features many upscale options including a window wall and stone gas fireplace with wrap around bookcases in the great room, deluxe island kitchen with gourmet cabinetry, stainless built-in appliances and quartz countertops. The luxurious owner’s suite features a walk-in shower with a large owner’s closet and laundry room connected.
Under construction are four additional market homes including the top-selling Muirfield 1½-story, sale-priced at $616,009; a Tuscany II ranch, sale price at $502,471; a two-story Carlyle, priced at $494,722; and a 1½-story Provence, sale priced at 591,117.
Twelve plans from McKelvey’s elegant designer series are included in the Wyndemere Estates portfolio, and prices start from $348,700 to $600,000.
Hurry into Wyndemere Estates. These final opportunities won’t last long!
More move-in ready opportunities!
Fabulous market homes can also be found in these outstanding neighborhoods.
The Villages at Sandfort Farm: Located in St. Charles. A ranch Sterling ready now at $531,607. Coming soon, another ranch ($518,866) and two 1½-story priced at $580,288 and $611,574.
Clarkson Meadows: Located in Ellisville. The spectacular Muirfield 1½-story display, $801,929.
Inverness: Located just west of Bryan Road in Dardenne Prairie. Four fabulous market homes are under construction: a 1½-story Turnberry ($678,249), a ranch Tuscany II ($526,027), a ranch LaSalle ($620,539) and a 1½-story Muirfield ($638,700).
Muirfield Manor: Located off Feise Road in O’Fallon. Final Opportunity! A 1½-story Muirfield is completed and home-owner ready for $589,311.
Bur Oaks: Located in Chesterfield. Two luxurious market homes are under construction: a ranch LaSalle ($836,918) and a 1½-story Muirfield ($895,710).
Custom homesites: Three custom homes are under construction in Manchester, Missouri: two 1½-story Muirfields priced in the upper $700s and a 1½-story Madison priced in the low $700s. McKelvey also has custom homesites available for your new home in Frontenac and Town and Country.