Get your move on now!

Enjoy huge savings on Quick Move Homes by Payne Family Homes

Wouldn’t you love a fresh, clean, never-before-lived-in new home offering union quality construction, plus all-new appliances, new flooring, new kitchen and bath, new windows and doors – everything new from rooftop to foundation? And, everything backed by builder and manufacturer warranties for total peace of mind?

Why compete for and pay over asking for a used home that isn’t exactly what you’ve always wished for?

Payne Family Homes, recently voted Best Home Builder by readers of St. Louis Magazine, has the perfect solution for house hunters available to make a move fast!

Quick Move Homes are now available all across the St. Louis region. These available ranch, 1½-story and two-story homes offer new construction at up to $92,072 off original list price – while inventory remains.

Quick Move Homes represent best-selling floor plans by Payne Family Homes, the most popular options and designer-selected finishes. This combination results in a beautiful, well-built home that will provide pride and comfort for years to come.

Choose carefree living in a condominium, town home, traditional single family home or detached villa and retire the garden tools. Your HOA will provide lawn care, landscaping, mulch, irrigation and snow removal so you spend more time enjoying your passions and less time on home maintenance.

Quick Move Homes are also available in Payne Family Homes neighborhoods with desirable amenities such as a community pool, walking trails, water features, playgrounds and more.

There’s no need to compromise when you can love the home you live in. Explore Quick Move Homes in top-rated school districts across St. Louis, St. Charles, and northern Jefferson Counties. But hurry! All builder inventory homes are offered first-come, first-served. And with huge savings and historic low mortgage rates, these homes are going fast!

Make your move now! Call 314-477-1218 or click Quick Move Homes at paynefamilyhomes.com.

