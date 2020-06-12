Go ahead Dad... live carefree

Summer. Such a beautiful word for a beautiful time of year. The kids are playing, outdoor activities are calling, the grass is growing… and growing. And with all this rain, still growing! Along with the flowers. And the weeds. And that pile of mulch sitting there… waiting to be spread.
If the mention of yard work gets you twitching and you’re sick of spending your precious weekend time working in your yard instead of playing with your kids (or grandkids) and enjoying all that summer fun, Payne Family Homes has the ultimate homeowner solution for you – maintenance-provided living. Carefree living.
When you own a carefree Payne Family home, you get all the beauty and quality of our new construction homes with the added benefit of lawn, landscape, irrigation and snow removal services. You also get innovative design, open floor plans, luxuries included from foundation to roof top, affordable option pricing and absolutely positively no yard work.
No mowing. No weeding. No planting. No sweating in sweltering temperatures for hours every weekend or getting up at the crack of dawn on a Saturday to avoid the probability of heat stroke while mowing. And planting. And weeding.
The Villages at Sandfort Farm, St. Charles
Award-winning ranch, 1.5 story and 2 story homes ranging in size from 1,746 sq. ft. to over 3,300 sq. ft. This community is just 7 miles from the Blanchette Bridge, close to the airport and rich with local attractions including your own neighborhood pool, pool house, playground, walking paths and 33 acres of common ground. New floor plans just introduced, including a wheelchair-friendly Roosevelt ranch.
Village Point, St. Peters
With a central location ½ mile west of the St. Peters Rec Plex at Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Mexico Road, you’ll replace time spent driving and maintaining your home with kids’ activities, shopping, dining, golf, fitness, entertainment, trips to the airport and jaunts to the wineries. New display home now open!
Legends Pointe Villas, O’Fallon
These detached villas range in size from 1,400 sq. ft. to over 1,750 sq. ft. and include access to abundant common ground, a neighborhood playground, community garden and small water feature with walking trail.
Cordoba, Dardenne Prairie
Offering our signature Vision ranch floor plans, Cordoba offers luxury living, high-quality finishes, a discerning level of detail and timeless architecture. Plus, this park-like setting is surrounded by trees and features a small private lake with fountain and walking trail. Final Closeout underway!
To learn more, call or text 314-477-1218 or visit paynefamilyhomes.com
Go Carefree now and receive up to $20,000 in FREE Options and Upgrades to personalize your new Payne Family home, condo, or townhome.
It’s our way of saying Thank You for voting Payne Family Homes Best Home Builder in St. Louis (St. Louis Magazine).
