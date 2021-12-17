Going, going… soon they’ll be gone!

At this time of year, mailboxes are jammed with holiday catalogs touting wonderful gift ideas, some at special sale prices. And from experience, you probably know that your favorite item is likely to be out of stock if you don’t order quickly.
The same is true for McKelvey Homes’ “catalog” of Designer market homes, which have sold at a brisk pace this fall. Shoppers who act promptly, though, still have time to celebrate the winter with the purchase of one of these luxury-packed homes, either ready for immediate move-in or under construction. And these homes are incredible!
The ultimate stocking-stuffer
Imagine the excitement of your loved ones on finding the keys to a brand-new home in their holiday stocking! Every home in McKelvey’s top-selling Designer collection is built with the most up-to-date, energy-efficient construction techniques and an array of price-included amenities seldom offered elsewhere.
Each home reflects the legendary firm’s longstanding reputation for superior craftsmanship, and among the countless value-enhancing standards are 3-car garages, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, hardwood flooring, fireplaces, 75-gallon water heaters, and zoned heating/cooling systems in multi-level plans.
The spacious owner suites are designed for privacy and comfort, and the deluxe island kitchens are highlighted by premium cabinetry and granite countertops. Beautifully appointed inside and out, many of the market homes also include custom upgrades specific to the particular Designer floorplan.
Going fast in these preferred locations
Inverness (636-686-8747): Four market homes are now under construction in Inverness, McKelvey’s wildly successful Dardenne Prairie, MO community. A stunning, 4-bedroom “Provence” 1.5-story, offered for $735,176. The 1.5-story “Turnberry” is amazing at $798,882. A 3-bedroom “Tuscany II” will delight ranch fans at $615,885 and the popular “Sterling” ranch plan at $688,650.
Bur Oaks (314-378-2186): It’s the last call for a completed McKelvey market home in this hot-selling community, located off Wildhorse Creek Road in Chesterfield. The elegant “LaSalle” ranch, now priced at $897,802.
Sommerlin (636-332-9884): Three market homes are under construction in this popular, all-McKelvey neighborhood at the corner of DD and Sommers Road. The all-new 1.5-story “Madison,” priced at $616,295. The popular “Hamilton” ranch is offered for $581,726, and the 3-bedroom “Franklin” ranch for $494,179.
The Villages at Sandfort Farm (636-891-3693): Six market homes remain in The Villages at Sandfort Farm in St. Charles City.
A “Tuscany-II” ranch is under construction and listed for $594,568 and a “LaSalle” ranch is just breaking ground and offered for $640,948. Three 1.5-story homes are under construction, a 4-bedroom “Provence” is offered for $682,859, a nearly completed “Turnberry” is offered for $758,782, and another “Turnberry” is just breaking ground, offered for $739,725. Also, a 2-story “Carlyle” is under construction and offered for $603,554.
Custom Homes (314-378-2186): Attention West County home shoppers! McKelvey has four market homes under construction on custom homesites from Rock Hill to Town and Country. The all-new “Mackenzie” ranch in Rock Hill is under construction in this sought-after location, offered for $568,111. A 1.5-story “Madison” in Des Peres will be ready soon, offered for $852,808. Although still under construction, a stunning “Bellerive,” $2,046,640 is also available in Town and Country. And a Custom “Bentley” 1.5-story just broke ground in Frontenac.
For complete “catalog” descriptions, visit mckelveyhomes.com, or call for more information.